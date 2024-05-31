Is your mortgage up for renewal? We want to hear from you

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is just around the corner and Toronto residents with mortgage renewals will be keeping a close eye.

In April, the central bank decided to hold its key interest rate steady at five per cent and forecasters are still split on whether the BoC will lower interest rates when the next interest rate announcement rolls around next week.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. recently stated that 75% of household debt is attributed to mortgages, and a new CMHC survey revealed that close to a quarter of respondents are worried about their ability to make their mortgage payments.

For those who took advantage of historically low interest rates during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, elevated rates mean significantly higher monthly payments come renewal time.

