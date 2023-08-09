'It doesn't seem fair': Thousands of GTA Swift fans waitlisted for 2024 tickets

Canadian Taylor Swift fans are at war, and many are saying that Ticketmaster is public enemy number one.

Swifties rejoiced when the pop superstar released Canadian dates for her record-shattering Eras Tour, which prior to its Toronto run will make stops across Europe, Asia, South America, and the U.S. Swift will wrap up the tour with six nights at the Rogers Centre in November 2024.

But now, it’s not clear who will actually be in the stadium – a shocking number of Canadian Swift fans havereported that they’ve been unable to get tickets.

Following a disastrous ticketing process for the first leg of the tour, Ticketmaster implemented a “verified fan” program, which requires fans to register for the chance to obtain a “presale code.” Fans without that code are unable to purchase tickets.

For earlier legs of the tour, including Europe and Asia, the “verified fan” program has mostly gone off without a hitch. So when the megastar announced a Canadian leg, fans were ready to secure their codes and buy their tickets.

How bad is the ticket waitlist for the Taylor Swift show in Toronto?



You’ve got a better chance of being able to buy a house. — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) August 9, 2023

But it seems throngs of fans have been unableto get a code, let alone tickets. Thousands of Swifties have taken to Twitter to lament their “waitlisted” status.

“I knew it was going to be difficult,” said Daniella Leo, a Toronto-area fan, in an interview. “I was prepared. I had my family sign up for verified fan, and my partner’s family, and my friends. We were ready. But we all got waitlisted.

“It doesn’t seem fair,” she continued. “So many people were put on the waitlist. That seems suspicious to me.”

Taylor Vardy, who lives in the Ottawa-area, enlisted the help of nine of her friends and family to apply for verified fan codes. None of them were successful.

“We didn’t care where we’d sit. We just wanted to go. And none of us got a code, which isn’t what we were expecting,” she said. “I’ve been a fan since I was a child. It sucks.”

Representatives from Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to CP24’s request for comment.