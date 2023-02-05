'It doesn't have to be this way,' Shelter deaths in Toronto top 100 for second consecutive year

The Toronto Homeless Memorial remembers those who have died as a result of homelessness in Toronto. (Joanna Lavoie photo) The Toronto Homeless Memorial remembers those who have died as a result of homelessness in Toronto. (Joanna Lavoie photo)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton