Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 framework: What public health measures are in place for my region?
Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 1:09PM EST Last Updated Friday, November 20, 2020 5:38PM EST
TORONTO -- The Ontario government has updated its list of where each of the province's 34 public health units is placed in its colour-coded COVID-19 framework.
The tiered system, which was originally announced on Nov. 3, outlines the criteria for when to impose stricter public health measures, including and closure of non-essential businesses.
The five categories include prevent (green), protect (yellow), restrict (orange), control (red) and lockdown (grey).
Here's the breakdown of where each health unit has been placed. Regions marked with an asterisk will move into their respective "zones" on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.
Prevent (Green)
- Algoma Public Health
- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
- Hastings and Prince Edward Counties Public Health
- Lambton Public Health
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit
- North Bay Parry Sound District
- Northwestern Health Unit
- Porcupine Health Unit
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit
- Timiskaming Health Unit
Protect (Yellow)
- Chatham-Kent Public Health*
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit*
- Grey Bruce Health Unit*
- Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
- Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health*
- Middlesex-London Health Unit
- Peterborough Public Health*
- Public Health Sudbury and Districts
- Thunder Bay District Health Unit*
Restrict (Orange)
- Brant County Health Unit
- Huron Perth Public Health*
- Niagara Region Public Health
- Ottawa Public Health
- Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit*
- Southwestern Public Health*
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit*
Control (Red)
- Durham Region Health Department*
- City of Hamilton Public Health Services
- Halton Region Public Health
- Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services*
- York Region Public Health
Lockdown
- Peel Regional Health Unit*
- Toronto Public Health*