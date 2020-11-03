TORONTO -- The Ontario government has updated its list of where each of the province's 34 public health units is placed in its colour-coded COVID-19 framework.

The tiered system, which was originally announced on Nov. 3, outlines the criteria for when to impose stricter public health measures, including and closure of non-essential businesses.

The five categories include prevent (green), protect (yellow), restrict (orange), control (red) and lockdown (grey).

Here's the breakdown of where each health unit has been placed. Regions marked with an asterisk will move into their respective "zones" on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.

Prevent (Green)

Algoma Public Health

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings and Prince Edward Counties Public Health

Lambton Public Health

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District

Northwestern Health Unit

Porcupine Health Unit

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Protect (Yellow)

Chatham-Kent Public Health*

Eastern Ontario Health Unit*

Grey Bruce Health Unit*

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health*

Middlesex-London Health Unit

Peterborough Public Health*

Public Health Sudbury and Districts

Thunder Bay District Health Unit*

Restrict (Orange)

Brant County Health Unit

Huron Perth Public Health*

Niagara Region Public Health

Ottawa Public Health

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit*

Southwestern Public Health*

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit*

Control (Red)

Durham Region Health Department*

City of Hamilton Public Health Services

Halton Region Public Health

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services*

York Region Public Health

Lockdown