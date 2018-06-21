

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Star has named Irene Gentle as its new editor, the first woman to hold the job.

Gentle replaces Michael Cooke, who announced earlier this year that he would be retiring in June.

She has been the Star's managing editor since June 2016. The promotion is effective immediately.

Gentle joined the Star in 2011 as business editor and was named assistant managing editor and city editor in 2012.

Before the Star, she worked at the Hamilton Spectator.

The Star and the Spectator are owned by Torstar Corp. which also owns daily and community newspapers throughout Ontario and a majority interest in VerticalScope.

Torstar holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with a subsidiary of the Globe and Mail and the parent company of Montreal's La Presse.