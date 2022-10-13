Investigation into fatal shooting of two Ontario police officers continues
Ontario's police watchdog is continuing its investigation today into a shooting at a home north of Toronto that left two officers and a young man dead.
The Special Investigations Unit says the South Simcoe police officers died in hospital and the 23-year-old man died at the home after an exchange of gunfire Tuesday night in Innisfil, Ont.
A spokesperson for the watchdog says police were called to the home by family members at the residence and that an autopsy for the young man is scheduled for Friday.
The South Simcoe Police Service has identified the officers as Const. Devon Northrup - who worked with outreach and mental health teams - and Const. Morgan Russell, a trained crisis negotiator.
The SIU said it would not be identifying the young man, but a source close to the investigation identified him as Chris Doncaster.
Residents who live in the area have expressed shock at what happened and have said an elderly couple who had an adult grandson lived in the house where the shooting took place.
