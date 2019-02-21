

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Investigators were seen back at the Brampton home where an 11-year-old girl was found dead last week, one day after her father, the accused, died in hospital.

Officers were seen Thursday morning taking photographs of the property where the body of Riya Rajkumar was discovered on Feb. 15. Police would not say what they discovered at the property or how it relates to the investigation.

Riya’s father, 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar, had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his daughter. He was admitted into the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being taken into police custody.

Police confirmed Wednesday night that he had succumbed to his injuries.

“The cause of death to Mr. Rajkumar will be looked after by the coroner,” Peel Regional Police Const. Taryn Hill told CTV News Toronto on Thursday.

Police said that Riya was out celebrating her birthday with her father when she was not returned to her mother at the previously agreed time.

Riya’s mother told police that Rajkumar had made comments indicating that he was going to harm himself and his daughter.

An Amber Alert was issued for Riya around 11:30 p.m. that night. A short time later, police revealed the body of the young girl was found at her father’s home.

Rajkumar was arrested during a high-risk takedown around midnight near Orillia, police said.

Investigators have not yet released Riya’s cause of death.

“We are still going on with this investigation,” Hill said. “We are not going to disclose the nature of her injuries at this time.”

Rajkumar succumbed to his injuries on the same day his daughter’s remains were laid to rest at an Etobicoke funeral home.

She was described in a eulogy read by Riya’s cousin as a “little princess who loved dressing up.”