

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 41-year-old man accused of abducting and murdering his 11-year-old daughter on Valentine’s Day died in a Toronto trauma centre on Wednesday night.

Roopesh Rajkumar had remained in hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being taken into police custody on Feb. 15.

Rajkumar was arrested during a high-risk takedown at around midnight near Orillia. The takedown was prompted by an investigation into the abduction of Riya Rajkumar, which began at around 7 p.m Thursday night.

According to investigators, Riya was out celebrating her birthday with her father that night but did not return to her mother’s home at the previously agreed upon time.

Riya’s mother notified police that Rajkumar made comments indicating that he planned to harm himself and his daughter.

An Amber Alert was issued for Riya at around 11:30 p.m. Police confirmed a short time later that the girl’s body had been located in her father’s home.

A funeral was held for the young girl in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning.

Rajkumar was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Riya’s death on Friday.

Police confirmed that he had succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night.

“Investigators from the homicide and missing persons bureau are continuing their investigation into the death of Riya Rajkumar,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.