International student killed in Highway 404 crash: OPP

One person was killed in a crash on Highway 404 near Steeles Avenue. One person was killed in a crash on Highway 404 near Steeles Avenue.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Introducing social media to children: How to create positive habits

With social media ever-present in modern life, figuring out when and how to introduce it to children is something every parent will have to deal with eventually. CTV's Your Morning spoke to a child-life specialist about how parents can have that conversation and be positive role models too.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton