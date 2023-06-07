International student killed in Highway 404 crash: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating the circumstances around a crash on Highway 404 in North York that claimed the life of a 23-year-old international student.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 404, near Steeles Avenue, at around 12:20 a.m.

“Investigators do believe that this vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, struck the concrete wall, rolled several times before coming to rest,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on social media.

“Investigators also believe that this vehicle was travelling in close proximity to another vehicle at the same time, also travelling at a high rate of speed. This second vehicle also lost control… the driver of that vehicle was able to regain control and continue southbound. That vehicle did not stop.”

He said officers would like to speak to the driver of the other vehicle as they likely have “information that could assist in this investigation.”

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified as a 23-year-old man from China who was studying in the Greater Toronto Area, Schmidt said.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed at Steeles Avenue for several hours this morning but traffic but all lanes have now reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact investigators at 416-235-4981 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.