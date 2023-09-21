'Insufficient evidence' to launch probe into Ford's interactions with developers at daughter's wedding: Integrity commissioner

The province’s integrity commissioner says there are insufficient grounds to warrant an inquiry into whether Premier Doug Ford’s interactions with developers during two Ford family events were a violation of the Members’ Integrity Act.

Earlier this year, Marit Stiles, the leader of the Ontario NDP, requested that the province’s Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake review whether the premier breached certain sections of the Members’ Integrity Act when he included developers his daughter’s wedding and stag-and-doe event.

“I find that there are insufficient grounds put forward in Ms. Stiles’ affidavit,” Wake wrote in a report released Thursday.

Wake said he found grounds to dismiss Stiles’ request earlier but held off to see if “anything arose” in the investigation into former Housing Minister Steve Clark and his handling of the Greenbelt land removals.

When he looked into the developers who had land removed from the Greenbelt, Wake said he found that only one, Shakir Rehmatullah, had attended Ford’s daughter’s wedding in September 2022.

“Although he (Rehmatullah) maintained that no one in government alerted him to the fact that the government was considering changes to the Greenbelt boundary I found his evidence questionable. However any suggestion that Premier Ford alerted Mr. Rehmatullah, on the basis that he was a guest at his daughter’s wedding, I found to be fanciful,” Wake wrote.

A second developer, Sergio Manchia, bought four tickets to the premier’s daughter’s stag and doe on Aug. 11, 2022, but did not attend himself, the integrity commissioner’s report found.

“The purchase of tickets to the first family event did not offend the gift rule,” the integrity commissioner wrote, adding that there was also “nothing inherently wrong in inviting Progressive Conservative Party donors and developers to the premier’s daughter’s wedding.”

He noted that the “reasonable and probable grounds” threshold outlined in the Act that would permit such an inquiry is a “higher bar than many members of the public and many members (of the legislature) realize.”

He said it requires more than having “reasonable suspicion.”

“…the Act does not concern itself with appearances of a conflict, only actual conflicts,” Wake wrote in one section of the report.

Ford is expected to speak to reporters this afternoon in Niagara Falls, where his caucus is meeting for a retreat. The news conference will get underway at 3 p.m.