'Insufficient evidence' to launch probe into Ford's interactions with developers at daughter's wedding: Integrity commissioner
The province’s integrity commissioner says there are insufficient grounds to warrant an inquiry into whether Premier Doug Ford’s interactions with developers during two Ford family events were a violation of the Members’ Integrity Act.
Earlier this year, Marit Stiles, the leader of the Ontario NDP, requested that the province’s Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake review whether the premier breached certain sections of the Members’ Integrity Act when he included developers his daughter’s wedding and stag-and-doe event.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“I find that there are insufficient grounds put forward in Ms. Stiles’ affidavit,” Wake wrote in a report released Thursday.
Wake said he found grounds to dismiss Stiles’ request earlier but held off to see if “anything arose” in the investigation into former Housing Minister Steve Clark and his handling of the Greenbelt land removals.
When he looked into the developers who had land removed from the Greenbelt, Wake said he found that only one, Shakir Rehmatullah, had attended Ford’s daughter’s wedding in September 2022.
“Although he (Rehmatullah) maintained that no one in government alerted him to the fact that the government was considering changes to the Greenbelt boundary I found his evidence questionable. However any suggestion that Premier Ford alerted Mr. Rehmatullah, on the basis that he was a guest at his daughter’s wedding, I found to be fanciful,” Wake wrote.
A second developer, Sergio Manchia, bought four tickets to the premier’s daughter’s stag and doe on Aug. 11, 2022, but did not attend himself, the integrity commissioner’s report found.
“The purchase of tickets to the first family event did not offend the gift rule,” the integrity commissioner wrote, adding that there was also “nothing inherently wrong in inviting Progressive Conservative Party donors and developers to the premier’s daughter’s wedding.”
He noted that the “reasonable and probable grounds” threshold outlined in the Act that would permit such an inquiry is a “higher bar than many members of the public and many members (of the legislature) realize.”
He said it requires more than having “reasonable suspicion.”
“…the Act does not concern itself with appearances of a conflict, only actual conflicts,” Wake wrote in one section of the report.
Ford is expected to speak to reporters this afternoon in Niagara Falls, where his caucus is meeting for a retreat. The news conference will get underway at 3 p.m.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE @ 3 p.m.
WATCH LIVE @ 3 p.m. Ford to hold news conference after another minister resigns following Greenbelt probe
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition law
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation this morning that would remove GST charges from new rental developments and update the country's competition law.
Trudeau seeks India's help on probe of B.C. killing, India says Canada gave no info
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for India's help to investigate the killing of a Sikh independence activist on Canadian soil, while New Delhi says Canada has provided no information on the case.
Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for return of their children to England
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce is getting complicated. The 'Game of Thrones' star filed a petition in New York City on Thursday requesting Jonas return their children to their home in England, according to court documents obtained by CNN.
This cognitive interface tech can understand intentions without users having to do anything at all
With technological advancements in voice command programs, it’s become a new normal for people to speak into their devices to operate their home appliances and gadgets. But a Canadian technology start-up is working on remoting devices without users needing to do anything at all.
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger
Researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm.
ICC war crimes tribunal hobbles on despite hacking
The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was operating on Thursday with disruptions to email, streaming and document-sharing after a hacking incident earlier in the week, sources and lawyers at the tribunal said.
India suspends visa services for citizens of Canada, tells it to cut its diplomats
India halted all visa services for citizens of Canada and told it to reduce its diplomatic staffing Thursday as a rift widened between the countries after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
Cutting obituary for B.C. man thanks karma for 'doing what she does best'
Few obituaries begin with the words, "I am pleased to announce" – but Amanda Denis believes in blunt honesty.
Montreal
-
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announces retirement from professional football
The 32-year-old Quebecer officially announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday morning.
-
'Things have not improved': Quebec ombudsperson criticizes long-term care homes wait list
Quebec ombudsperson Marc-André Dowd said Thursday that 'things have not improved' when it comes to access to CHSLD (long-term care home) accommodation.
-
Reinstating masks in Quebec hospitals? It's up to their CEOs to decide, says Dube
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says it's up to the heads of healthcare establishments to decide whether to reimpose masks as the respiratory virus season approaches.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 10: Crown resumes case
The ongoing murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its 10th day Thursday as the Crown resumes its case.
-
Former Beals Raiders mark 50 years of running on high school track
Two former Beal Secondary School cross-country runners hit the track Wednesday – 50 years after they first rain for the school.
-
Here are the addresses where London’s homeless hub locations are being proposed
A report released by city hall details the bids received to operate the first, up to five, low-barrier service hubs for Londoners experiencing homelessness.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Wrestling competition prize fund becomes point of contention
A Guelph, Ont. wrestler turned down a shot at training with top pro wrestling talent because she didn't agree with how the prize fund was split among competitors.
-
Cambridge kayaker hit by railway tie from bridge
Waterloo regional police have launched an assault investigation after a kayaker in Cambridge was hit by a falling railway tie.
-
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Hundreds gathered in downtown Kitchener and Guelph Wednesday for competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education.
Northern Ontario
-
Day parole extended for man who murdered Sudbury police officer
The Parole Board of Canada has extended day parole for cop-killer Clinton Suzack for another six months.
-
Commercial truck gets stuck at Sudbury job site
No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a commercial truck got stuck at a construction site in Greater Sudbury.
-
India suspends visa services for citizens of Canada, tells it to cut its diplomats
India halted all visa services for citizens of Canada and told it to reduce its diplomatic staffing Thursday as a rift widened between the countries after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
Ottawa
-
breaking
breaking Disgraced Orleans teacher found guilty of sex crimes against students
A former Ottawa high school teacher charged with sex crimes against young students was found guilty Thursday of multiple offences against four victims including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
-
Impaired driving charges laid in fatal east Ottawa crash
Ottawa Police have charged a 32-year-old woman with a number of offences including impaired driving causing death following a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end in August that claimed the lives of two men.
-
Don't wear your uniforms, OC Transpo union tells drivers amid protest against management
The head of the union representing OC Transpo drivers is asking them not to wear their uniforms until further notice as a protest against "the style of management OC Transpo is currently under."
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 10: Crown resumes case
The ongoing murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its 10th day Thursday as the Crown resumes its case.
-
Two-vehicle crash near downtown sends one to hospital
Windsor police are investigating an overnight collision near downtown that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Resident catches suspects checking car doors with crowbar, possible handgun: OPP
A Tecumseh resident went outside overnight Thursday to find three suspects going through a neighbour’s car allegedly with what appeared to be a handgun and crowbar in hand, police say.
Barrie
-
Barrie Police recover stolen vehicle after responding to break and enter call
A break-and-enter at a residence in Barrie late Wednesday night turned into a vehicle being stolen.
-
Scammer trying to collect money for family of late Sharif Rahman arrested in Owen Sound
Quick-thinking business owners in Owen Sound are being credited after their vigilance on social media helped local law enforcement apprehend a scammer.
-
Investigation underway in Barrie after driver leaves scene of crash
Police are investigating after a pickup truck involved in a collision in Barrie took off from the scene.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate suspicious death of 32-year-old woman
Nova Scotia RCMP say the death of a 32-year-old woman from Bible Hill is considered suspicious.
-
Simultaneous protests and counter-protests across the Maritimes on gender education in schools
Hundreds of protesters turned up across the Maritimes at simultaneous protests and counter-protests Wednesday centered around LGBTQ2S+ education in schools.
-
Nesting cormorants — and their droppings — are taking over a harbour in Nova Scotia
It's a battle in the skies -- and so far, the bombing cormorants sowing scatological havoc in a Nova Scotia harbour are winning.
Calgary
-
Alberta deserves more than half CPP assets if it exits program: report
A report commissioned by the Alberta government says the province would be entitled to more than half the assets of the Canada Pension Plan - $334 billion - if it were to exit the national retirement savings program in 2027.
-
Defenceman Oliver Kylington to miss start of Flames' training camp
The Calgary Flames say defenceman Oliver Kylington was deemed unable to take part in the opening of training camp on Thursday.
-
Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition law
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation this morning that would remove GST charges from new rental developments and update the country's competition law.
Winnipeg
-
Poll shows NDP surging in Manitoba ahead of election
Manitoba's NDP is on the rise according to new polling numbers released Wednesday.
-
Fire at Winnipeg home caused by space heater
A Wednesday evening fire at a Winnipeg home was caused by a space heater, according to the City of Winnipeg.
-
Teens arrested for robbing man at gunpoint outside Union Station
Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was robbed at gunpoint in front of Union Station on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Hiker who was 'having difficulty holding on' rescued from cliff on North Shore mountain
Crews on the North Shore rescued a man who called 911 twice saying he was unsure how much longer he could hang on to a cliff Wednesday evening.
-
Repeated fires in already burned-out Vancouver building a 'danger to the neighbourhood:' VFRS
For the third time in two weeks, Vancouver firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at a vacant apartment building in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Wednesday.
-
COVID outbreaks declared at 5 long-term care homes in B.C. Interior
The Interior Health Authority has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at five long-term care homes in its jurisdiction in B.C.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Photo of bedroom where young girl was sexually assaulted released by Alberta police to identify victim
Alberta police are trying to identify a sexual assault victim who is believed to be six to 10 years old.
-
Witnesses to 'brazen shooting' on Alberta Avenue sought by police
Edmonton police are seeking witnesses to a shooting on Alberta Avenue earlier this month.
-
Alberta deserves more than half CPP assets if it exits program: report
A report commissioned by the Alberta government says the province would be entitled to more than half the assets of the Canada Pension Plan - $334 billion - if it were to exit the national retirement savings program in 2027.