TORONTO -- A coroner's inquest into a scaffolding collapse that claimed the lives of four men in Toronto has been scheduled for May.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Fayzullo Fazilov, Alexsandrs Bondarevs, Vladimir Korostin and Aleksey Blumberg, and may make recommendations to help prevent such incidents in the future.

The four men, who worked for Metron Construction, died in a 13-storey fall after the swing stage they were on suddenly collapsed on Christmas Eve 2009.

Another worker was badly hurt, while one who was tethered as required under provincial law was uninjured.

The project manager, Vadim Kazenelson, survived and was later convicted of four counts of criminal negligence causing death and one of causing bodily harm after a judge found he was aware that protections against falls were not in place.

The inquest is expected to last 14 days and hear from roughly 12 witnesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.