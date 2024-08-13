TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following Hwy 410 collision

    Two vehicles are involved in a fiery collision on Highway 410 on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Ontario Provincial Police) Two vehicles are involved in a fiery collision on Highway 410 on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Ontario Provincial Police)
    Share

    A woman was airlifted to a hospital following a collision on Highway 410 in Mississauga Tuesday morning.

    Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the highway near Derry Road at 11:22 a.m. for a crash involving three vehicles.

    Images posted by Ontario Provincial Police on social media appear to show a truck and car were involved in a fiery rear-end collision.

    A third vehicle left the road due to the incident as it is pictured on a grassy bank along the highway.

    A vehicle is involved in a fiery collision on Highway 410 on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Ontario Provincial Police)

    Peel paramedics told CP24 that an air ambulance transported a woman to the hospital with critical injuries.

    Paramedics added that three others were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

    Police closed the northbound lanes of Highway 410 between Courtney Park Drive and Derry Road for the cleanup.

    Fire crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 410 on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Ontario Provincial Police)

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers

    Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.

    What we know so far about Kamala Harris' policy

    Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News