Maple Leafs fans react to Auston Matthews reportedly becoming captain

Auston Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs' star centre, is set to become the franchise's 26th captain, according to reports.

"Expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to name Aiston Matthews captain on Wednesday. This is part of the evolution of Matthews as a leader and current Maple Leafs captain John Tavares fully supports the change. Tavares has been heavily involved in the process with GM Brad Treliving," TSN's Darren Dreger wrote in a post on X.

Hockey fans gathered near Legends Row—where many former captains are honoured outside of Scotiabank Arena—and shared their opinions about Matthews with CTV News Toronto.

Perry Sheppard from Cox's Cove, N.L., said he thinks Matthews should have become captain "a long time ago."

"Because he was the franchise player when he was drafted," Sheppard said.

Since being drafted first overall by the Leafs eight years ago, Matthews, who hails from Scottsdale, Ariz., has won the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year, three Rocket Richard trophies as the NHL's top goal scorer, and the Heart Memorial Trophy as league MVP.

"I think it's just great. He's an awesome player and totally worth it," Uffe Samd, a lifelong Leafs fan visiting from Sweden, told CTV News Toronto.

The 26-year-old would be the first American-born captain in franchise history. Tavares, from Mississauga, has been in the role since 2019.

Some hockey fans across Canada don't think Matthews should take the lead.

"I think Tavares is the better choice than Matthews, actually," 15-year-old Rilan Drew from Winnipeg told CTV News Toronto.

"I think it's that leader in the dressing room that kind of gets you that captaincy in the NHL," Dominic Gallis from Edmonton said.

But, when asked if Matthews is that leader, Gallis said, "To me? No."

Former Leafs' player Dale McCourt's son Derek echoed Gallis' sentiments, adding that he prefers long-time Leafs player Morgan Reilly.

"I like Matthews, he's a terrific goal scorer. There's no question about it, but, I think it should be someone who stands up for the team and shows character in the dressing room and I think Reilly has that over Matthews," McCourt said.

Matthews has scored 368 goals, 281 assists, and 649 points since he started playing with the Leafs.