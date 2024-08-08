U.S. loosens leash on rules for Canadian dogs crossing the border

Following protests from veterinarians, the tourism industry and Canada’s federal government, the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has simplified the process for Canadians dogs to cross the border.

The U.S. introduced the new rules that went into affect on Aug. 1 to try and control rabies, but there have been concerns that the regulations were too strict for Canadian travellers since Canada is considered a rabies-free country.

While dogs will still have to be microchipped, have their rabies vaccine and be at least six months old, the necessary paperwork can now be done by the pet owner and filled out online the day you plan to travel.

“They still need to fill out a CDC dog import form, but there used to be a long waiting period and now it can be done online on the same day," said Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, a veterinarian with Kleinberg Veterinary Hospital.

Following pushback from Canada, the CDC got rid of other requirements that would have made crossing more difficult.

“What has been dropped is the requirement for photo ID as well as a form that had to be filled out by a veterinarian,” said Greenstein.

About four million Canadians travel to Florida each year, many are snowbirds bringing their pets for the winter and thousands of dogs also cross the border every day with their owners in transport trucks.

The rules are being implemented at the same time a survey by Rover.com found that many dog owners are confused about what's needed to visit the U.S.

The survey found that 39 per cent don’t understand the travel regulations, 34 per cent were completely unaware of them and 84 per cent worry about being separated from their pet at the border.

The federal government has been trying to work with the U.S. to allow Canadians time to adjust to the new rules.

“There is a lot of talk about there being a grace period where the Canadian government is asking if people can get a warning if they are not doing things properly rather then being denied entry," said Greenstein.

Anyone planning to visit to visit the U.S. with their dog is advised to visit the CDC’s website for more information so they don't get turned back at the border.

The Canadian Snowbird Association reached out to the CDC and said it felt the existing regulations were good enough and that the new rules could slow down and complicate crossing the border for the one million snowbirds who visit the U.S. each year.