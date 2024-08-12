Best luggage for that late summer escape
Flying comes with its share of headaches including long line-ups, flight cancellations and delays, so the last thing you want to worry about is your suitcase.
However, if you think you’ve had it bad when travelling, imagine what your luggage goes through. In many cases, when luggage takes a beating, it can lead to broken zippers and damaged seams.
Consumer Reports tested suitcases and subjected them to some of the worst experiences an airport has to offer, to see how well they held up.
“We are dragging, dropping, pulling these bags to kind of simulate what it would be like if somebody was traveling with a piece of luggage,” said Tanya Christians of Consumer Reports. “Our tests find that you don’t have to spend a lot to get a quality bag.”
Testers filled the luggage with fabric, simulating a bag packed with clothing, and then ran them along a conveyor belt studded with obstacles for 50 kilometres.
To check handle strength, a machine lifted the weighed-down bags 5,000 times. This test checked for resilience by applying 220 pounds of pressure to the top and sides of the baggage.
It also simulated a downpour to see how much moisture would get through the zipper and seams of the luggage.
Tests found that four-wheel suitcases are much better than those with just two wheels and let you maneuver through crowds with ease.
According to Consumer Reports, for quality construction, you can’t go wrong with the Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner, which costs $270. It outperformed models that are hundreds of dollars more, and a nice feature is that the handle can be expanded and raised to six different positions.
Amazon Basics 21-Inch Hardside Spinner, a hard-shell carry-on, skips the bells and whistles for $127. However, it still offers solid performance.
For a soft-sided carry-on, Consumer Reports suggests the top-scoring TravelPro Maxlite 5 21” Carry-On Spinner for $220. It offers excellent resilience and very good construction.
“If you often check a bag it may be worth it to get peace of mind by having a tracker on your bag. That helps you locate it in case you ever lose it,” said Christians.
It’s also important to check the measurements of a carry-on bag closely to make sure it will be allowed in the overhead bin. If it’s too big, you may have to pay an added fee to check it.
A hard sided bag is more likely to protect breakable items, but a soft sided bag can compress into tight spaces.
When purchasing luggage, you may also want to think about the colour. Black is the most popular, but a red bag may be easier to spot on the airport conveyer belt.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise
Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.
Temperatures will reach 30 C in some Canadian provinces. Here's where
Some Canadian provinces are in for a mixed bag of thunderstorms, heat warnings and air quality alerts as summer weather and wildfires continue this week
After winning $100K, this Canadian lotto player shares what he learned
When the unimaginable happens and a big lotto win hits, it can be life-changing. CTVNews.ca spoke with one lucky player to find out what the windfall taught him.
Global cancer deaths among men projected to increase by 93% by 2050, study finds
Cancer cases and deaths among men are expected to surge by 2050, according to a study published Monday, with large increases among men age 65 and older.
U.S. orders missile submarine to the Middle East
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, the Defence Department said Sunday.
Toronto driver found sleeping at Ontario police station charged with impaired driving: OPP
An allegedly impaired Toronto driver who was found asleep at the wheel at a police station parking lot north of the city has been charged with impaired driving.
Police in London say a man is arrested after a child and adult were stabbed in a busy square
London's Metropolitan Police say a man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in central London.
'Cruisezilla' passenger ships have doubled in size since 2000, environmental group warns
Cruise ships have doubled in size over the past two decades, a precedent that could lead to even bigger vessels plying our oceans in the future and bringing potential problems, a new report has warned.
From farm to table: How extreme weather affects prices along the food supply chain
Extreme weather events like fires, floods, heat waves and droughts pose an increasing risk to Canada’s food supply chain, putting pressure on prices all the way to the grocery store shelf, say experts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Best team in MLB! Montreal Expos fans, players look back at tragic '94 season
Monday is the anniversary of one of the darkest days for Montreal Expos fans. On Aug. 12, 1994, the first full day of the Major League Baseball strike started and ended the Expos' run at first place in the league and potential run to the World Series.
-
Dorval Tunnel flooded with water, commuters asked to avoid area
The heavy rainfall has caused water to accumulate in the Dorval Tunnel.
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Montreal's South Shore
A boil water advisory has been lifted for several municipalities on Montreal's South Shore.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe doubles down on transit funding fight with Feds, asks residents to sign petition
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is continuing to demand the federal government provide new funding to support transit services in the City of Ottawa and is inviting residents to sign a petition in a bid to make that happen.
-
39,000 photo radar, red light camera tickets issued in 900-metre section of one Ottawa road so far in 2024
Thousands of motorists have been caught on camera along King Edward Avenue so far this year, as red light and a photo radar camera keep an eye on traffic in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
-
Northern lights lit up the Ottawa-Gatineau sky
Stargazers in Ottawa and Gatineau were treated to a spectacular light show this weekend, as the northern lights lit up the sky.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police cruiser lands upside down in ditch at park
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
-
Highway 69 reopened following motorcycle crash in Estaire
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed a third crash on a northern Ontario highway Sunday, saying a motor vehicle collision in Estaire closed northbound lanes of Highway 69 for more than two hours.
-
Hwy. 17 reopened near Nairn Centre after crash
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 17 is reopened between Espanola and Nairn Centre after a crash on Sunday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
-
Ontario police reporting 'sharp increase' in motorcyclist fatalities: OPP
Provincial police said 36 motorcyclists have died on OPP-patrolled roads so far this year.
-
Guelph man charged following sexual assault of healthcare worker: police
Guelph Police have charged a man after they said a healthcare worker was touched inappropriately by a patient.
London
-
Crash involving motorcycle in Central Elgin
Two people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. round 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, emergency services were called to the crash on Carlow Road south of Warren Street in Central Elgin.
-
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
-
Anglers find body in Thames River at North London Athletic Fields
Two anglers discovered a body on a branch in the Thames River late Saturday morning.
Windsor
-
Four people sent to hospital after car slams into house
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.
-
Neighbour dispute leads to assault charge
A 55-year-old man is facing an assault charges after a neighbour dispute in Chatham.
-
Search for missing swimmer in Leamington
Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington.
Barrie
-
Highway 11 closed following single-vehicle rollover
Highway 11 is closed in Huntsville Ont., following a single-vehicle crash that left three people in critical condition.
-
Cricket is the new pickleball for Barrie youth
Cricket is making headlines across Simcoe County.
-
Dog saved, cat dies in Alliston fire
One person was sent to hospital, a dog was saved, and a cat died as a result of a fire in Alliston Saturday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba has beefed up efforts to fight retail theft, retailers hope for more
Manitoba's recent efforts to curb retail theft are working, by many accounts, and some businesses are hoping for more permanent changes.
-
Wildfire smoke impacting air quality in parts of Manitoba
Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in a number of Manitoba communities on Monday morning.
-
'It's been very emotional': Dakota Family Foods closes after 20 years
After two decades in business, a beloved independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is shutting its doors for good.
Atlantic
-
Bide Awhile shelter in Dartmouth, N.S., asking for donations to help two dozen kittens
Bide Awhile Animal Shelter in Dartmouth, N.S., is asking for help supporting 24 kittens.
-
78-year-old woman killed in Charlottetown roundabout crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.
-
Airlines flee small cities, cutting key links to rest of the country
From his office overlooking the runway at Gander International Airport, Reg Wright can see all flights in and out of his corner of Newfoundland.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
Edmonton
-
Re-entry plan for Jasper evacuees expected to be announced Monday
Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said wildfire officials will be giving specifics on the criteria needed for re-entry and a return date for evacuees.
-
Elks defeat Lions for second straight win
Wins have been rare for the Edmonton Elks — and even rarer at home. Boris Bede kicked three field goals on Sunday as the Elks won their second game in a row, and second of the season, defeating the B.C. Lions 33-16.
-
Banff residents head to the polls over pedestrian zone
Banff residents will vote in a plebiscite on Monday to determine if a pedestrian zone on Banff Avenue should continue.
Calgary
-
Banff residents head to the polls over pedestrian zone
Banff residents will vote in a plebiscite on Monday to determine if a pedestrian zone on Banff Avenue should continue.
-
Re-entry plan for Jasper evacuees expected to be announced Monday
Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said wildfire officials will be giving specifics on the criteria needed for re-entry and a return date for evacuees.
-
Trial of Coutts protesters resumes after men convicted of mischief, weapons charges
Lawyers for two men convicted of mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., are scheduled to appear in court today as the case moves toward sentencing.
Regina
-
RCMP called to serious collision west of Moose Jaw
Emergency crews were called to what RCMP said was a serious collision west of Moose Jaw late Sunday night.
-
From farm to table: How extreme weather affects prices along the food supply chain
Extreme weather events like fires, floods, heat waves and droughts pose an increasing risk to Canada’s food supply chain, putting pressure on prices all the way to the grocery store shelf, say experts.
-
'Having fun': Regina BMX race draws in athletes of all ages
Regina's 13th Avenue BMX hosted the 2024 Sask Cup race over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Hilltops kick off season with win over Edmonton Huskies
The Saskatoon Hilltops kicked off their season in style, taking to SMF Field for their home opener against the Edmonton Huskies.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for two armed robbery suspects in vehicle stolen from Edmonton
Saskatchewan RCMP are on the hunt for two armed suspects believed to be driving a stolen silver 2017 Toyota Camry.
-
Saskatoon residents can look forward to a warm and sunny week, risk of thunderstorm Tuesday
Saskatoon residents can look forward to a warm and sunny week, with temperatures sitting a few degrees above seasonal, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Vancouver
-
Demotion of VicPD officer who leaked documents to media will be reviewed: OPCC
The decision to demote a member of the Victoria Police Department who allegedly provided confidential reports to the media will be reviewed, according to B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
-
Temperatures will reach 30 C in some Canadian provinces. Here's where
Some Canadian provinces are in for a mixed bag of thunderstorms, heat warnings and air quality alerts as summer weather and wildfires continue this week
-
Abbotsford Airshow touts sold-out weekend as RCAF celebrates 100th anniversary
Organizers of the Abbotsford International Airshow celebrated a sold-out weekend as thousands descended on the Fraser Valley to take in the sights and sounds provided by vintage aviation machines and modern military aircraft.
Vancouver Island
-
Demotion of VicPD officer who leaked documents to media will be reviewed: OPCC
The decision to demote a member of the Victoria Police Department who allegedly provided confidential reports to the media will be reviewed, according to B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.
-
Lightning expected to continue to challenge B.C. wildfire crews
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of B.C.’s southern Interior Sunday as the wildfire service reports more than 1,000 lightning strikes in the region since Friday.
-
Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers
Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies at the Olympic Games in Paris.