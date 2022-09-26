Inquest begins in death of Indigenous teen found near Hamilton group home

The grandmother of an Indigenous teenager whose body was found near a group home in Hamilton told an inquest into his death Monday that his story is not over.

Pamela Freeman held back tears as she told the coroner's inquest about her grandson Devon Freeman, recalling his love for cars and trucks and his interest in space and the planets.

"You simply amazed me with your knowledge and excitement. Every day you were on the move," she said.

"I only had you for 16 years but I'm grateful for each one. You taught me a lot," she said. "Your story does not end here. Love does not end here."

The teen's death has left her grappling with "sorrow and pain," as well as nightmares and anxiety, Pamela Freeman said.

The inquest has heard Devon Freeman was 16 when he was reported missing from the Lynwood Charlton Centre in the Flamborough area of Hamilton in October 2017.

His body was found near the home more than six months later.

Both Devon Freeman and Pamela Freeman are members of the Chippewas of Georgina Island, where the inquest began Monday. It will continue Wednesday in Hamilton, and is expected to hear from approximately 31 witnesses over 17 days.

The coroner's counsel, Brett Moodie, said the inquest will explore the circumstances surrounding Devon Freeman's death, and systemic issues that contributed to his death, including public policy and legal issues related to Indigenous children and youth in the child welfare system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.