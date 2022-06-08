Injuries, crowding reported after 'chaos' at Phoebe Bridgers concert in Toronto

Phoebe Bridgers' Toronto concert on June 6, 2022 (Kevin Kania) Phoebe Bridgers' Toronto concert on June 6, 2022 (Kevin Kania)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden goes to Kimmel, Trudeau meets Barbados counterpart on day 1 of Summit of the Americas

U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are charting markedly different paths today at the Summit of the Americas. Before his leader-level meetings get underway, Biden is sitting down to tape an appearance with talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Trudeau, who arrived in Los Angeles late Tuesday, is getting down to work on environmental priorities with Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton