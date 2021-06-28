TORONTO -- In the wake of federal guidance that outlines how fully-vaccinated Canadians can see friends and family, parents of children under the age of 12—who are too young to be immunized—await more specific advice on how their kids can safely gather.

Friday’s framework from the Public Health Agency of Canada indicated that adults who had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days ago could gather both indoors and outdoors with other fully-immunized people in small groups. But there were no specific protocols offered for young kids.

“I think it’s probably okay for unvaccinated children to be with fully-vaccinated adults indoors, so long as other factors in the community are trending in the right direction,” University of Ottawa epidemiologist Dr. Raywat Deonandan told CTV News Toronto Monday.

But “indoor gatherings are trickier,” he said, saying risk-assessments should be based on the number of people involved and their COVID-19 exposure levels.

Deonandan recommends following the protocols established in schools—where indoor masking and cohorting remain in place.

“If you have a few families that you associate with, and your kids associate with them, I think it’s safer always to do things outside,” agreed University of Toronto paediatric infectious disease expert Dr. Anna Banerji.

“It’s safer, if you can’t keep a distance, to use a mask.”

In response to questions about what protocols parents of unvaccinated kids should follow at this point, the Public Health Agency of Canada told CTV News Toronto in a statement that they should seek clarity from their local public health authorities.

“They will be able to provide their latest advice in light of their local epidemiology and vaccination uptake status,” said a spokesperson.

However Toronto Public Health has not yet released specific guidelines related to the gathering of unvaccinated children.

Experts however say there is hope on the horizon that children under 12 will be offered vaccines sooner rather than later—potentially even, by the end of this year. Both Pfizer and Moderna are currently conducting studies on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children as young as six months.

“Hopefully, in the next few months, the vaccines will be licensed for younger kids,” said Banerji. If we can hold out until then and create this wall around the kids, try to get the kids to be outside, and wear the masks, I think that’s really important.”