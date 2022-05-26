Indigenous man living in Toronto's 'last tiny shelter' alleges harassment against Toronto police
An Indigenous man living in what is assumed to be Toronto’s last “tiny shelter” in a downtown park says police have acted unfairly in their effort to remove and arrest him.
Over the past two weeks, Jordan Geldart-Hautala says he’s been subject to surveillance, harassment and intimidation, along with being barred from using proper facilities while officers are n present at his shelter in Clarence Square Park – all stemming from warrant issued over a minor charge in 2017 that has since been dropped.
“I have been suffering abuse from police for the last [two weeks],” Geldart Hautala said at a press conference Wednesday.
Toronto police have denied these claims and told CTV News Toronto they’ve offered assistance to the man and are acting on the outstanding warrant.
The structure that Geldart-Hautala lives in is known as “a tiny shelter” – the last one left in use in the city, both he and advocates say.
“Tiny shelters” refer to wooden structures built by carpenter Khaleel Seivwright for the downtown Toronto homeless community. Seivwright began building them in winter 2020 in an effort to provide safe outdoor shelter -- they were intended to keep occupants comfortable in temperatures as low as -20C
By Feb. 2021, the city was officially seeking to end construction of the shelters, citing bylaws and safety concerns, and filed an injuction against Seivwright, who settled and halted production.
Meanwhile, Geldart-Hautala has been living in his tiny shelter on and off for two years. He says he’s there to provide support to other homeless people residing in the park and is the keeper of a sacred fire – a tradition practiced among many Indigenous cultures.
“Trying to live is a struggle,” Geldart-Hautala said. “That's why I’m here to help other people in my position get into better places.”
Parkdale Encampment Support Network, a community-led housing advocacy group, said Geldart-Hautala has made the park into a “refuge” for not only other homeless people, but all surrounding neighbours.
EVICTION AND ARREST
On May 9, Geldart-Hautala said he was notified by police he would be placed under arrest if he left his shelter.
When reached for comment, Toronto police pointed to a warrant issued for Geldart-Hautala's arrest stemming from a charge over breach of conditions placed nearly five years ago.
On Wednesday, Sima Atri, lawyer at the Community Justice Collective and legal representation for Geldart-Hautala, confirmed to CTV News Toronto Thursday the charge has since been dropped.
Atri confirms the warrant was valid, but with the initial charge now dropped, she questions how that can still be the case. She says the warrant should now be nullified.
When asked about the charges being dropped, Toronto police said they could not speak for other jurisdictions and that they would not comment further.
According to police, May 25 at 6.a.m. marked the “agreed upon” date and time Geldart-Hautala would evacuate the premises. Atri said they never agreed to this, and that Geldart-Hautala would not be submitting to eviction or arrest.
Instead, officers were met by Geldart-Haultala and a crowd of supporters at 6 a.m., gathered at the park to hold a press conference and confront the force.
Supporters present at the park said that officers attempted to speak to Geldart-Hautala upon arrival and asked him to leave the shelter. At that time, Atri says she told officers they had not agreed to evacuate as previously claimed.
Toronto police left the scene without removing Geldart-Hautala from his home and as of Thursday, he remains at Clarence Square Park.
PRIOR CONDUCT IN QUESTION
Even with a valid warrant, Atri said officers' conduct has been far from procedural in their attempt to remove Geldart-Hautala from his home.
“TPS and the City of Toronto have increased surveillance, harassment, and intimidation of Mr. Geldart-Hautala over the past two weeks,” she said.
She says officers have continuously threatened to arrest him from his home, denied him food, water and access to bathroom facilities, and have threatened to discard his belongings and destroy his structure if he evacuates the space.
Both Atri and Geldart-Hautala say officers extinguished the sacred fire.
"A sacred fire is supposed to be sacred -- you're allowing all the people you've lost over the last little while go up in the smoke ... to go free," Geldart-Hautala explained. "As you do, that's your grieving process."
Toronto police denied these allegations to CTV News Toronto, stating “the claim that officers are surrounding the man is inaccurate given the assistance the officers have offered and our role.”
“Officers would not prevent someone from having access to necessities,” a spokesperson for the force said.
The spokesperson says she has attempted prior communication with TPS and the city in an effort to “cease the campaign of coercion and misconduct” but has received no response.
While Geldart-Hautala doesn't know what comes next, he says he has concerns moving forward.
"I don't think they are going to stop harassing me for the fact that I am practicing my Indigenous rights," he said, referring to the his role tending the sacred fire.
Still, he says he feels lucky to be able to support his community and continue his fight to remain in his home.
“I am lucky enough to be here today,” he said at Wednesday’s press conference.
“I am lucky enough to be here to fight for [my tiny shelter] because everybody needs one.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door: police
The 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school walked in unimpeded through an apparently unlocked door, a law enforcement official said Thursday. The gunman was apparently inside the building for at least three-quarters of an hour before U.S. Border Patrol agents stormed a classroom and killed him.
BREAKING | Several Toronto schools locked down after male carrying rifle shot by police
Multiple Toronto schools were in lockdown after a male was shot near an elementary school in Scarborough’s Port Union area on Thursday afternoon, first responders and an eyewitness said.
Trudeau signals new gun-control changes coming; here's what the Liberals have promised
In the wake of a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signalled that the Canadian government will be moving ahead on new gun-control measures 'in the coming weeks.' In previous Parliaments, the Liberals have made changes to Canada's gun laws, but in the 2021 federal election, Trudeau promised to go further.
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in 'Field of Dreams' and the Martin Scorcese mob classic 'Goodfellas,' has died.
Russian plane grounded indefinitely at Toronto Pearson racking up huge parking bill
A massive Russian plane that was grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport back in February is racking up a substantial parking bill.
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Monkeypox isn't the new COVID: here's why
Health experts say that the monkeypox virus isn’t likely to have a similar impact to SARS-CoV-2, mainly because it isn’t a new virus and doesn’t spread the same way.
Job vacancies hit record high of more than 1 million in March: StatCan
The number of job vacancies across Canada reached an all-time high in March, ending a five-month decline, Statistics Canada said Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec ready to vaccinate against monkeypox as soon as Friday, with 25 confirmed cases
Quebec says it is ready to vaccinate people who have come into close contact with monkeypox as soon as Friday.
-
Police investigating threatening social media post captured near Pointe-Claire school
Montreal police were on site at John Rennie High School Thursday after threatening images were posted to social media, which may have featured a firearm, near the school.
-
Kahnawake suspending political contact with Quebec; Grand chief demands 'substantive solution' on Bill 96
Kahnawake says it will suspend all political engagement with the Quebec government until the province can provide a "substantive solution" on its controversial overhaul to the French language charter passed earlier this week.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Several Toronto schools locked down after male carrying rifle shot by police
Multiple Toronto schools were in lockdown after a male was shot near an elementary school in Scarborough’s Port Union area on Thursday afternoon, first responders and an eyewitness said.
-
Attempt to flee across Hwy 401 lands man in custody
An attempt to run across the 401 and a struggle with police has resulted in multiple charges for a London, Ont. man.
-
London man facing charges after police seize more than $400K worth of drugs: LPS
A man from London is facing multiple charges Thursday after police seized more than $400,000 worth of drugs and approximately $300,000 in cash after executing a search warrant.
Kitchener
-
Truck smashes into concrete barrier on Hwy 7
The driver of a tractor trailer is facing multiple charges after the vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener cemeteries heavily damaged during Saturday's storm
Crews are working to clean up two Kitchener cemeteries that were hit hard Saturday during the storm.
-
Judge dismisses life sentence challenge in Shawn Yorke murder case
One of the men convicted for first-degree murder in the death of Shawn Yorke has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.
Northern Ontario
-
Police ID drowning victims after boat capsizes near Latchford, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the two victims who drowned in the Montreal River on Tuesday morning after their boat capsized.
-
Hit-and-run on Manitoulin swing bridge leaves one person injured
An impaired driver tried to cross the swing bridge in Little Current this week while it was closed for repairs, injuring one person who was working on the bridge.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Several Toronto schools locked down after male carrying rifle shot by police
Multiple Toronto schools were in lockdown after a male was shot near an elementary school in Scarborough’s Port Union area on Thursday afternoon, first responders and an eyewitness said.
Ottawa
-
‘Bulk' of Ottawa grid should have power by Friday, Hydro Ottawa says
Five days after a devastating storm hit Ottawa with wind gusts of 190 km/h, 43,000 homes and businesses remain without power.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Sloly to break silence on 'Freedom Convoy'
The public will hear from Ottawa's former police chief next week for the first time since he resigned at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa massage therapy clinic owner charged with sexually assaulting client
The owner of an Ottawa massage therapy clinic has been charged with sexual assault after an alleged incident in mid-January.
Windsor
-
Liberal candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington withdrawing from provincial election
The Liberal candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington is withdrawing from the provincial election.
-
Downtown Revitalization Association unveils 'Art Alley'
The Downtown Windsor Business Revitalization Association and the Downtown Windsor BIA announced a number of art projects for Phase I of their long-awaited “Art Alley”.
-
WECHU to end COVID-19 updates and regular media briefings
It’s an end of an era for COVID-19 updates with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.
Barrie
-
Police investigate gunshots on residential street in Owen Sound
Police in Owen Sound are investigating after reports of a passenger in a car firing a gun at another vehicle as the two travelled through a residential area.
-
Transport truck driver charged with impaired on Highway 400 in Bradford
A transport truck driver faces charges after being stopped along Highway 400 south of Barrie following a concerned call to police.
-
Nearly 9,400 traffic charges, 935 crashes in 6 days: OPP
Provincial police report laying more than 9,000 traffic charges during a six-day campaign.
Atlantic
-
Victims' families protest as shooting inquiry hears from senior Mountie via Zoom
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is hearing Thursday from a retired senior Mountie who has been granted special accommodations to ensure he is not re-traumatized by having to relive the tragic, 13-hour event.
-
N.S. reports 13 new COVID-19 related deaths, drop in new cases, hospitalizations
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting a decrease in new deaths, cases and hospitalizations in the province's weekly COVID-19 update.
-
Kalin's Call: Rain, risk of thunderstorms for Maritime region Friday into Saturday
A series of weather fronts off a low-pressure system moving towards the St. Lawrence River Valley will cross the Maritimes Friday into Saturday, bringing periods of rain and a risk of thunderstorms.
Calgary
-
Woman dead in southeast Calgary mobile home park fire
Fire officials and police are investigating the cause of a blaze in a mobile home park in southeast Calgary that resulted in the death of a senior.
-
'Extremely serious': Calgary man involved in terrorism activity sentenced to 12 years
A man who admitted to terrorism-related acts with the militant group Islamic State has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
-
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' star, dead at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor known for his roles in 'Field of Dreams' and the Martin Scorcese mob classic 'Goodfellas,' has died.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba eyes more private liquor sales, possible booze in grocery stores
The Manitoba government is planning to allow more private alcohol sales, including a pilot project that could involve grocery and convenience stores.
-
Winnipeg police search for man after an attempted child abduction
Winnipeg police say a man driving an SUV tried to grab a child off the street, and are now searching for information to identify him.
-
Father pleads guilty to stabbing death of 3-year-old girl in Winnipeg
A man told court Thursday he was ready to accept punishment after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his three-year-old daughter.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ammonia leak in Kamloops, B.C., leaves 3 people in hospital
Three people have been hospitalized following an ammonia leak in a Kamloops, B.C., industrial park Thursday morning.
-
Kamloops MLAs criticize significant staffing shortage, 'toxic workplace' at Royal Inland Hospital
Staffing shortages and the workplace culture at a B.C. hospital were heavily criticized by two MLAs Thursday who say immediate action needs to be taken before the situation gets even worse.
-
Dispute over off-leash dog leads to assault on elderly man, Coquitlam RCMP say
An argument between dog owners in Coquitlam turned into an assault earlier this month, local Mounties said Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Shandro tells Sohi to create 'public safety plan' to fight violence in Edmonton's core
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has two weeks to provide a new plan to the province, after the justice minister accused him on Thursday of "not providing or maintaining adequate and effective policing services."
-
Driver of SUV dead after hitting south Edmonton house
A 31-year-old man is dead after he crashed his SUV on Thursday morning.
-
Man shot by RCMP in Ponoka Alta. now facing weapons charge
A 40-year-old-man who was airlifted to hospital after he was shot by an RCMP officer in central Alberta has been charged in the incident.