Polls closed across the city and the Greater Toronto Area around 8 p.m. Monday, leading to the defeat and re-election of a number of incumbents.

VAUGHAN

Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua has clinched a third term in office. Prior to being elected mayor, Bevilacqua spent 22 years as a federal member of Parliament, serving as minister of state for science, research and development, minister of state for finance.

Bevilacqua campaign relied heavily on his past accomplishments, with him promising voters he would create the same “transformational change” that he has brought to the City of Vaughan over his last two terms as mayor.

He was running unopposed until the last 24 hours of the nomination period, when two other candidates announced their bids.