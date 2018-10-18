

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





With just a few days left until the municipal election, leadership seems to be on the minds of four of Whitchurch-Stouffville’s mayoral candidates.

Incumbent Justin Altmann’s campaign has been weighed down by controversy after he made headlines last year for an unusual collection of photographs of councillors, former employees and residents that were found stuck to the wall in his office washroom.

After a six-month long investigation by the city’s integrity commissioner, Altman was docked six-month’s pay and was barred from his office during work hours or from entering town facilities, with the exception of council meetings. When asked to apologize for his photograph wall, he refused.

Last month, the ban was struck down by an Ontario Superior Court judge, something that Altmann says is “an absolute vindication.”

“I don’t think it is going to hurt the bid. This election is going to be by far one of the most different elections you will probably see in Ontario,” Altmann told CTV News Toronto.

“It’s time that people step up and people are mad and they want to take back their town. Enough is enough. This is like Dukes of Hazzard Boss Hog running the town. And It’s done. It’s Not going to go on in my watch anymore.”

Deputy Mayor Iain Lovatt is running against Altmann in the municipal election and said he hopes to bring stability back to city council.

“The crux came for me when the mayor wouldn’t apologize for the unintended consequences of him doing this wall, which was deemed as workplace harassment,” Lovatt said.

Lovatt said he wants to focus on commercial and industrial development if elected.

“(It’s) the number one thing that I want to focus on in the next four years,” he said. “We have over a billion dollars in net tax assessment available to us if we build out our commercial and industrial lands.

Retired NHL player and Boston Pizza owner-operator Keith Acton said that he decided to run because he was frustrated with how the city’s reputation has changed.

“We’re polluted in dysfunction here in Whitchurch-Stouffville,” he told CTV News Toronto. “We’re bleeding and suffering in so many ways from a respect standpoint.”

Acton told CTV News Toronto that his 35-year-old NHL career has taught him how to lead and put together a team of loyal and reliable colleagues.

“We need to put a team together that’s going to be inspired to work together. That’s the first building block in bringing respect back to Whitchurch-Stouffville.”

A local businessman who runs a consulting firm and serves on several local boards hopes to bring his business background to city hall.

“Forty-five per cent of our tax dollars actually leaves the community of Whitchurch-Stouffville and goes to the Region of York, which is our governing body. I feel we are underrepresented there,” Anand Daté said.

Voters will head to the polls on Oct. 22.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Janice Golding