

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Markham’s city council has voted unanimously to prohibit the smoking of cannabis in public parks and spaces ahead of legalization on Wednesday.

The vote was a response to the Ontario government’s decision to align marijuana laws with the Smoke-Free Ontario Act, which allows people to smoke pot wherever tobacco is allowed to be consumed.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti said that while there is still a “variety of opinions” when it comes to cannabis consumption, most of the feedback received by council was from residents concerned about smelling marijuana in the streets.

“They were concerned about the exposure of kids, going out into the community, people walking through their neighbourhoods with their elderly parents and having to deal with people that might be smoking cannabis on the street, with the nuisance factor of the smell,” Scarpitti told CTV News Toronto.

The bylaw will restrict the usage of cannabis to private properties.

Markham has also opted out of the government’s plan to introduce private retail stores across the province. In a statement to CTV News Toronto in August, Scarpitti’s office said that the city was approached by the province to be one of the first locations for a cannabis retail outlet.

“Mayor Scarpitti rejected that opportunity and subsequently council also passed a motion rejecting a retail outlet,” the statement read.

At the special meeting held Tuesday, all eleven city councilors voted to prohibit the smoking of marijuana in public areas.