Increase in anti-Asian racism incidents reported across Canada
The Chinese Canadian National Council Toronto Chapter (CCNC) is calling for more action from all levels of government after a new report found an alarming spike in anti-Asian racism incidents two years into the pandemic.
According to the report released by CCNC Toronto Chapter and Project 907, 943 incidents were reported across the country in 2021. That's a 47 per cent increase from 2020.
"It's very disheartening and also disturbing," said Jessie Tang, executive director of the CCNC Toronto Chapter. "The most vulnerable group are women, children, adolescents."
The information was collected through self-reporting portals set-up by both organizations.
Women represented 64 per cent of incidents reported. There was a 286 per cent increase in reports from children and adolescents under the age of 18.
"Those young people are both witnessing and experienced racism incidents being imposed by their peers, teaching staff and administration and the general public and so those most vulnerable groups are being targeted in our community and this also remind us this is the systematic issues for our youth who are in the school every day," Tang said.
Nearly half of all reported incidents happened in public spaces. Of all the incidents, 48 percent reported verbal harassments and there was 42 per cent increase in reported assaults including being coughed at or spat on.
Reports of online hate and racism increased by 132 per cent.
"71 per cent of the respondents say that the experience they face is mental distress and emotional harm. This is long-term impact on our community," Tang said.
"Oftentimes behind a screen it's a lot easier to kind of direct our hate in an anonymous basis," said Kennes Lin, an anti-Asian racism advisor to the CCNCTO.
"As well as public spaces being oftentimes the most disproportionate populations, are still working as essential workers in these public spaces have another form of vulnerable spaces of being targets."
The highest number of cases were reported from Yukon followed by British Columbia and Ontario.
This is the second annual national report the council has released after seeing a spike in anti-Asian racism in 2020 following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which it has said became racialized after the first known cases were reported in China.
"We understand the pandemic has been long and tiring, but that does not make an excuse and reason that the Asian community can be scapegoated or blamed," said Lin. “However, anti-Asian racism is an ongoing systemic and also historical issue."
The report calls for immediate action from all levels of government including more funding and resources to combat anti-Asian racism, anti-racism programming and training, funding for programs that address systematic violence towards Asian women and comprehensive anti-Asian racism policies, including combating online hate.
On the education front, the council is calling on school boards to strengthen curriculums to make key historical discrimination of Asian Canadian communities stand alone content, as well as mandatory anti-racism course for teacher education programs at all Canadian universities.
"These kinds of hate incidents will continue to thrive because we still have not had good measures to confront and to eliminate that," said Amy Go, president of the Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice. 'There has to be recognition of anti-Asian racism so we are calling all levels of government to devote attention, funding and resources."
The council says the numbers only provide a snapshot of incidents with most not being reported.
Approximately 71 per cent of people who self-reported incidents indicated they did not notify police or other institutions because they did not want to, didn't know how or believed their English wasn't sufficient.
"We have to have a mechanism in place so that people will be comfortable in coming forward, without knowing the problem we won't be able to move forward to combat racism," said Go.
However, the council acknowledges more people in the community are coming forward after gaining trust in the self-reporting portals.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why the meeting with Pope Francis is a historic one for First Nations
On Thursday, First Nations survivors of residential school institutions will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican, in the penultimate meeting of a historic week of Indigenous delegates confronting the head of the Catholic Church.
Former AFN regional chief believes papal apology is important for Catholics too
Former Assembly of First Nations Manitoba regional chief Ken Young believes an apology from Pope Francis for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system is important for Catholics as well.
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
What is aphasia? Bruce Willis' diagnosis, explained
Aphasia is a language problem that masks a person's inherent competence. Someone with aphasia might have trouble communicating opinions, feelings, thoughts and emotions, leading to them speaking in short sentences that are difficult or impossible to understand. It is often caused by a stroke.
Gas prices expected to climb in parts of Ontario, B.C. by end of week
A gas price tracker is estimating that gas will go up by around six cents per litre in Ontario and about five cents per litre in B.C. on Friday after the federal government's climate announcement on Tuesday.
Liberal-NDP deal a 'big risk' for Jagmeet Singh's future: Nik Nanos
On the latest Trend Line podcast: Michael Stittle and pollster Nik Nanos discuss whether the NDP made a mistake by making a deal with the Liberals. Also, Nik breaks down Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's musings about the private sector. Finally, do Canadians want our government to boost defence spending to help NATO?
DEVELOPING | 'I'm mostly here to listen:' Trudeau announces $2.9M in funding as First Nation investigates B.C. residential school deaths
During a visit to a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into residential school deaths, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a multimillion-dollar fund to support those who survived the school, and the families of those who did not.
Montreal
-
Quebec officially enters sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic: INSPQ
With mounting COVID-19 cases in recent days and another rise in hospitalization, Quebec's public health institute has declared a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
'Star Wars Kid' reflects on his 2003 viral video, the media circus and human nature
Ghyslain Raza could never have imagined the short clip he made in 2003 in high school would become the viral 'Star Wars Kid' viral video. He hopes now that a new doc about his experience inspires dialogue, empathy and compassion.
-
Quebec health minister opens door to reconsidering shelved Dawson College expansion
After announcing the province's plans to usher in major health-care reform on Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said in an interview on The Elias Makos Show on CJAD 800 that he is open to reconsidering the government's Dawson decision.
London
-
Police activity in east London, Ont.
Two homes and three driveways are taped off in east London.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. police officer charged after downtown crash
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act following a crash Tuesday.
-
Woman reported missing found safe at south London business
Staff at a south London business are being credited with helping a previously reported missing woman get out of the cold and safely back home.
Kitchener
-
Federal review threatens Flair Airlines' licence
The popular carrier, which the region credits with boosting traffic at the Region of Waterloo International Airport is facing turbulence as to whether or not it is Canadian controlled.
-
A higher calling: Waterloo region churches sell land to build housing
As the cost of finding a place to live in Waterloo region sky rockets, several local churches are adding to the housing stock.
-
Waterloo Region's largest mass vaccination clinic closes
Healthcare workers and officials gathered for one final huddle at the Pinebush vaccination clinic in Cambridge on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins Chamber of Commerce puts its historic building up for sale
If you take a long, hard look at the Timmins Chamber of Commerce building, you can see it resembles a house.
-
Social agencies have new tool to address homelessness in Nipissing District
The 'By Name List,' a tool launched by the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board, aims to track and support individuals and families looking for housing.
-
Ontario Autism Coalition launches pre-election appeal to voters over funding
The Ontario Autism Coalition says after years of failed talks with the Ford government, it is turning to voters ahead of the June election to bring awareness to their plight, using the hashtag #50Kisnotokay.
Ottawa
-
'Concerning' resurgence of COVID-19 in Ottawa, public health unit warns
Ottawa Public Health is sounding the alarm about 'concerning' levels of COVID-19 in the city.
-
Convicted murderer Nick Vanasse sentenced to life in prison
Nick Vanasse has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years for the second-degree murder of Steven Butler and an additional four years for the aggravated assault of Butler’s son Bradley.
-
Ontario extends free rapid tests at pharmacies and grocery stores
As health experts declare Ontario is in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province is extending its free rapid test program at select pharmacies and grocery stores.
Windsor
-
LaSalle resident getting home ready for eleven Ukrainians
Mary Lambros couldn’t sit on the sideline while watching people’s lives being torn apart.
-
New hydro transmission lines for Windsor battery plant hit snag in Lakeshore
Proposed new hydro transmission powerline infrastructure required for the new Stellantis-LG electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor is currently being reviewed by the Ontario Energy Board, but the Town of Lakeshore has concerns over where that infrastructure is going.
-
Relocating Wheatley’s core? A lot riding on what more drilling reveals
Downtown Wheatley remained quiet the day after firefighters and municipal officials canvassed local residents that drilling work was expected to begin Wednesday.
Barrie
-
New foreign homebuyer tax could impact Simcoe Muskoka market
The province is attempting to fix the housing crisis that has seen record-breaking sale prices in Simcoe Muskoka in recent years, which ultimately pushed out first-time homebuyers.
-
Ukrainian family flees war for safety in Barrie, Ont.
A Barrie, Ont. man's family escaped their home in Ukraine when it was no longer an option to stay and travelled to the safety of his home.
-
Missing Newmarket man's body recovered from canal
Police confirm they found the body of a missing man while raking a canal in Newmarket.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman murdered 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed his killing until frantic 911 calls started coming in from two locations shortly after 9:30 a.m.
-
Five cases of COVID-19 reported at Nova Scotia Legislature
Four sittings into the spring session at the Nova Scotia Legislature and already there are multiple cases of COVID-19 confirmed inside Province House.
-
N.B. People's Alliance party folds, MLAs Austin and Conroy join PC government
The opposition People's Alliance of New Brunswick party is no more and its two elected members say they're joining the governing Progressive Conservatives.
Calgary
-
Alberta's COVID-19 levels in wastewater on the rise as BA.2 variant now dominant strain
Data from wastewater collection throughout Alberta shows a steady increase in cases of COVID-19.
-
'Shock and disappointment': Scarboro United Church speaks out after weekend vandalism
Members of a Calgary church that was defaced by vandals over the weekend are speaking out.
-
Albertan lands 350-pound sturgeon while kayak fishing in BC
Not only did Braeden Rouse hook the giant fish, he managed to pull it to shore.
Winnipeg
-
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
-
Winnipeg garden centre’s blue and yellow rose fundraiser helping Ukraine
An idea to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion has blossomed at a Winnipeg garden centre, which is now scrambling to keep up with the outpouring of generosity.
-
Minnesota trial set for Florida man in human smuggling case
A Florida man will stand trial in Minnesota this summer on human smuggling charges following his January arrest after authorities just across the Canadian border found four migrants who had frozen to death during a blizzard.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | COVID-19 in B.C.: 6 more deaths as ICU admissions drop to seven-month low
Six more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in B.C. over the last 24 hours, according to the provincial Ministry of Health.
-
Man jailed for random stranger attack on mom and baby in Surrey, B.C.
A man who assaulted a mother and baby at random in Surrey, B.C., late last year been sentenced to nine months behind bars.
-
B.C. mom who suffocated 8-year-old daughter appealing prison sentence
A B.C. woman who suffocated her eight-year-old daughter using a plastic bag is appealing her prison sentence, leaving the victim's long-suffering family frustrated and afraid.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 transmission increase in Alberta 'not unexpected,' Copping says
The province updated its data on Wednesday and Health Minister Jason Copping focused on two leading indicators: positivity rate and wastewater.
-
Man tased, then shot dead by 4 Edmonton police officers had 3 'firearms': ASIRT
A 55-year-old man was tased twice by Edmonton police before four officers shot and killed him last week, investigators revealed Wednesday.
-
'Epicentre of energy': Ice District plaza ready to host major events, playoff parties
Ice District is finally ready to host its first major event, six years after promotional videos bragged about a public plaza featuring people, patios and playoffs.