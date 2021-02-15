TORONTO -- Police say an investigation requiring explosives experts in the Liberty Village area of Toronto has been resolved and all residents can now return to their homes.

After 11:30 a.m., police were called to the corner of Wellington Street West and Strachan Avenue for an investigation.

Bomb disposal equipment including a mobile explosive ordinance disposal container on a trailer was spotted at the scene.

Vehicles from other units including forensic identification were also spotted at the scene.

Police said that TTC buses were brought in to shelter residents forced to evacuate from nearby homes.

At 1:40 p.m., police issued a tweet saying the issue had been “resolved” without elaborating further, adding that all residents could return to their homes.