Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
Toronto police are investigating an incident at a Toronto Hebrew school on Thursday as a hate crime.
In a post to X, formerly Twitter, police said they received a report that three male suspects had attended the Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto (CHAT) in North York and were asked to leave by security.
The suspects then made threats to the school, located near Sheppard Avenue West and Dufferin Street, before they left the property, police said.
Police said officers searched the area and located the suspects, all of whom have been arrested. It’s unclear what charges, if any, have been laid.
A hate crime investigation into the incident is now underway, police said.
Speaking to CP24, police said the suspects did not interact with students and investigators are not aware of any threats directed at students.
No other details about the threat itself or the suspects involved were released by police.
The incident comes hours after Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the city will see an enhanced police presence in coming days due to "global online threats" stemming from the Israel-Hamas war.
In his own post to X, Demkiw congratulated officers on the speed in which they apprehended the suspects.
"Excellent work by officers in the area to make this quick arrest today," he wrote.
CTV News Toronto has reached out to TanenbaumCHAT for a statement on Thursday’s incident but has not received a response.
