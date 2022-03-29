In-person cherry blossom viewing returns to High Park this year
For the first time since 2019, people can once again view the blooming cherry blossoms at one of Toronto’s most popular parks in-person this spring.
The city announced on Tuesday that the Sakura trees at High Park will be open for viewing next month.
Due to the pandemic, High Park was fully closed to the public during peak bloom in 2020, and the cherry groves were fenced off in 2021 based on public health advice at the time.
“Thanks to the progress we have made confronting COVID-19, everyone will be able to come out and enjoy the cherry blossoms when they bloom this spring. When the peak bloom begins, I encourage you to rediscover the cherry blossoms in High Park and in cherry blossom locations across the city,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.
The blossoms typically last between four to 10 days and peak bloom typically occurs in late April or early May.
For those planning to drive to the park, vehicle access and parking will be restricted inside for the duration of the peak bloom to avoid traffic congestion.
During the past two years, the city created a Bloom Cam to provide real-time 24/7 footage of the cherry blossoms for the public. In 2020, the city said the Bloom Cam had almost 125,000 unique views and was watched for more than 36,600 hours.
The Bloom Cam will operate again this year and a link to its broadcast will soon be posted on the city’s social media channels.
Cherry blossoms can also be viewed at 14 other locations across the city this spring.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oil and gas sector emissions need to be cut two-fifths by 2030, new climate plan says
A new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 42 per cent from current levels by 2030 if the country is to meet its new targets.
Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress
Russia's military announced Tuesday it will 'fundamentally' scale back operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as talks brought the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war into view.
Mounties charge Oblate priest after Inuit delegates ask Pope to intervene
Mounties have laid a new charge against a Roman Catholic priest who has previously avoided trial for multiple allegations of sexual abuse linked to his time in Nunavut.
Queen Elizabeth II shrugs off health issues in attending Philip service
Queen Elizabeth II shrugged off recent health issues to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband, Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, entering the cavernous church through a side door to shorten the distance to her seat.
These Canadian companies are cutting ties with Russia over invasion of Ukraine
A number of Canadian companies, including Canada Goose and Canadian Tire, have suspended or moved to withdrawal from Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ontario reports significant jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, nine new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 790 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 165 patients in intensive care.
'See the world through their eyes': Quebec family on a quest to travel the globe before children lose their vision
Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier want to give their kids as many 'visual memories' as possible — memories they can cherish long after losing their eyesight.
CTV News in Rome | Vatican insider expects residential school apology in Canada
Author and longtime Vatican correspondent Gerard O'Connell expects Pope Francis will want to be in Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
Ukraine vows 'immediate investigation' over alleged video of Russian prisoners being shot in legs
Ukraine is promising an 'immediate investigation' over an unverified video that allegedly shows Russian prisoners of war being shot in the legs.
Montreal
-
Quebec unveils major plan to reform health-care system ahead of election
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé unveiled a major plan Tuesday to reform the province's health-care system, with a focus on reducing emergency room wait times, improving access to front-line care and bettering working conditions for nurses.
-
Quebec health-care system overhaul gets mixed reaction
Reaction to the Quebec government's major revamp of the province's health-care system came quickly and mixed with some concerned about privatization being favoured, while other groups appreciating a focus on healthy living.
-
Quebec reports spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers and deaths
Quebec saw another spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday with an increase of 38 patients in the province's hospitals, including 10 more ICU patients.
London
-
London police release more information in hopes of solving woman's murder
Police continue to investigate the murder of a London woman last fall in the northwest corner of the city and have released more information as they try to track down her killers.
-
Health unit reporting another COVID-19 related death Tuesday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a new COVID-related death Tuesday.
-
Special weather statement issued ahead of possible freezing rain for region
Residents should be prepared as Southwestern Ontario is under a special weather statement from Environment Canada.
Kitchener
-
Brantford police suspect foul play in case of missing man
Brantford police suspect foul play in the disappearance of a man who was reported missing on Feb. 22, 2022 after not being seen or heard from for several days.
-
Highway 7 closed in Rockwood for house fire
A portion of Highway 7 from Cobblestone Place to George Street in Rockwood has been closed as emergency crews fight a house fire.
-
Internet and telephone voting coming to Township of Woolwich
The Township of Woolwich has unanimously backed a plan to include internet and telephone voting as options in the 2022 municipal election.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin OPP investigating sudden death
Police from Manitoulin Island are investigating the sudden death of a 26-year-old man from the Nairn Centre area.
-
Greater Sudbury man wins $100K in lottery add-on
A 64-year-old retiree from Greater Sudbury has won $100,000 in a recent Lotto Max draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says.
-
Two northerners honoured for service to veterans
Two northeastern Ontario residents have received recognition for their volunteer work to honour Canada's veterans.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62
Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.
-
Driver killed in Petawawa, Ont. crash
One person is dead after their vehicle left the roadway, rolled and caught fire in Petawawa Tuesday morning.
-
Oil and gas sector emissions need to be cut two-fifths by 2030, new climate plan says
A new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 42 per cent from current levels by 2030 if the country is to meet its new targets.
Windsor
-
In-person job fair planned in Windsor on Saturday
The UHC Hub of Opportunities is planning an in-person job fair for anyone seeking employment in the horticulture field.
-
Erie Shores HealthCare launches x-ray scheduling tool
Erie Shores HealthCare is adding another option for patients to schedule their x-rays.
-
Drilling to begin at evacuation site of Wheatley explosion
Drilling work is expected to begin Wednesday in the evacuation zone where a major explosion took place last August.
Barrie
-
Police track footprints to arrest senior accused of suspicious activity in Barrie neighbourhood
Police followed footprints in freshly fallen snow to place a suspicious man under arrest in a Barrie neighbourhood.
-
Job fair Tuesday focuses on filling staffing gaps at retirement, LTC homes
A job fair being held Tuesday in Barrie aims to bridge the gap in employment within the health care sector.
-
Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain potential for Simcoe Muskoka
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement calling for messy conditions across Simcoe Muskoka and Grey County.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government tables first spring budget today
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives are to present their first budget today since taking office, and the government has signalled it will be in deficit.
-
Person found dead, home destroyed by fire in Annapolis Valley
One person is dead following a house fire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley. Kentville Fire Chief Scott Hamilton says crews responded to a mobile home on Brook Street in North Kentville around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Touchdown Atlantic: N.S. to host first-ever regular-season CFL game this summer
It’s official. Nova Scotia will host its first-ever regular-season CFL game this summer. CTV Atlantic was first to report the news on Thursday. The Canadian Football League made it official during a news conference Tuesday morning in downtown Halifax.
Calgary
-
'Unusually low': New survey shows decline in Mayor Jyoti Gondek's early approval rating
A new survey by ThinkHQ Public Affairs suggests a majority of Calgarians don't approve of Mayor Jyoti Gondek's performance to date.
-
Man in critical condition after assault in northeast Calgary
A man in his 40s is in critical, life-threatening condition after an early morning assault near a northeast hotel.
-
Alberta proposes bill to merge continuing care rules, strengthen enforcement
Alberta has introduced a bill to consolidate rules on continuing care for more consistent and stronger enforcement.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg wastewater data shows extent of COVID-19 in city
An epidemiologist wants to see more wastewater data, and increased communication with communities from the province.
-
LIVE AT 11 AM:
LIVE AT 11 AM: | Manitoba RCMP to discuss multi-year operation focused on illicit drugs and guns
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP will be providing information on Tuesday on Project Divergent -- an operation focused on illicit drugs and guns.
-
Winnipeg man facing multiple charges after holding woman at knifepoint: police
A Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly held a woman at knifepoint according to police on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Prime minister's B.C. visit to be met with anti-mandate protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in British Columbia for a multi-day visit, which includes a number of speaking engagements.
-
When do cherry blossoms bloom? B.C. contest aims to predict the peak
A contest organized by a B.C. university that aimed to predict peak bloom of the beloved cherry blossom drew dozens of participants from four continents.
-
NEW
NEW | Comox Valley teen biathlete wins gold at nationals
A Comox Valley teenager has already racked up some impressive credentials following appearances at both the Canadian national and world biathlon competitions in March.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Hyperloop company claims to have $685M in funding for Edmonton-Calgary route
TransPod says it’s gathered US $550 million, or about $688 million in Canadian dollars, from the Broughton Capital Group as well as the China-East Resources Import & Export Company.
-
'We were lucky to get on this flight': Ukrainians arrive in Edmonton on donated plane
Dozens of Ukrainians who fled the war in their home country arrived in Edmonton Monday night.
-
Part of 97 Street closed for fire response
An abandoned house in central Edmonton was the scene of a fire Tuesday morning.