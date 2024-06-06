'Impasse': Toronto transit union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms

The union representing thousands of frontline public transit workers in Toronto says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.

"We're at an impasse right now. We have a major problem with our negotiating situation right now where the TTC is not bargaining in order to get a deal," Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 President Marvin Alfred told reporters Thursday morning at a downtown hotel where negotiations are taking place.

"Right now the TTC is bargaining as though we have lost our right to strike. We have it back, proudly. And it's a problem for them, it's not a problem for us."

His comments came with just half a day to go before a possible TTC strike which could shutter transit for millions of riders in Toronto and were a far cry from the optimistic outlook sounded by TTC Board Chair Jamaal Myers hours earlier.

"Teams from the TTC and ATU Local 113 have yet to come to an agreement, though I am encouraged both teams remain at the bargaining table to continue working towards a deal," Myers said in a statement Thursday morning. "The TTC is committed to securing a deal that avoids any job action that will be disruptive to the lives of millions of Torontonians."

Myers said he remains "confident" that a deal can still be reached.

He said that the union and the TTC have agreed that in the event of a strike, service would end at 2 a.m. Friday in order to allow workers a chance to get home. They have also agreed that WheelTrans service will continue even if there is a strike.

"I remain confident the fact that we were able to get that type of agreement shows that there is collaboration around the table," Myers told CP24 in a sit-down interview Thursday morning. "As you may or may not recall, back in 2008 that was not the case. They dropped them off at 12. So that just goes to show you, sort of the spirit around the table and that everybody wants a deal."

Workers represented by Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 are scheduled to walk off the job Friday if no deal is reached. The union represents more than 11,000 frontline workers who operate the TTC. The workers have been without a deal since their last contract expired in March. Sticking points at the negotiation table have included, wages, benefits, and job security.

If a strike does move forward, it would be the first time that Toronto has seen a transit strike since 2008. Provincial legislation which designated the TTC an essential service was struck down by a judge last year, opening the door to strike action.

The province has said that it is following the strike closely, but has not said whether it would introduce back-to-work legislation if there is a strike.

The union has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Myers said that even if bargaining goes right to the deadline, he thinks a deal will happen.

"We've been able to successfully negotiate deals now with three of our six unions. We suspect this will be a lot like the last deal with Local 2, and that this is going to go right up until the last minute," he said. "There's always that momentum in the 11th hour where, you know, things just sort of start happening.

"There's a deadline, and, you know, it really focuses the mind. We suspect they're going to go right up into the deadline, maybe even a couple hours pass, but we think we're going to get there. We think we're in good shape."

Nevertheless, he advised people to make backup plans in the event of a strike.

"If you can work from home, work from home. If you can, you know, take a bike, take a bike. If you can walk, walk, carpool, Go Transit is still available. So there are multiple options. But, you know, we hope that we're going to get there and we don't have to go down that road."