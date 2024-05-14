Impaired drivers in Ontario could soon face stiffer penalties.

Ontario’s Minister of Transportation is expected to announce newly proposed legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, would see new penalties imposed for those convicted of impaired driving offences in the province.

The proposed legislation, if passed, would require anyone convicted of impaired driving to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle.

Those convicted on first and second-time alcohol and drug-related offences would see increased license suspensions and mandatory remedial education introduced, while those convicted of impaired driving causing death would be handed a lifetime license ban under the proposed changes.

“Everyone deserves to return home to their loved ones safely at the end of the day,” Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said in a statement released Wednesday. “Too many families in Ontario have had their lives torn apart by the careless and shameful actions of impaired drivers.”

Along with introducing new penalties, the proposed legislation also seeks to amend police authority to stop vehicles when impaired driving is suspected and administer sobriety tests.

The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Toronto.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Siobhan Morris.