TORONTO
Toronto

    • Impaired driver charged and injured after crashing into tree in Scarborough neighbourhood: police

    Crews on scene after an impaired driver crashed into a tree in a residential area in Scarborough on April 7, 2024. (Jacob Estrin / CP24) Crews on scene after an impaired driver crashed into a tree in a residential area in Scarborough on April 7, 2024. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)
    A person has been sent to hospital and is facing charges after crashing into a tree while driving under the influence in a residential area in Scarborough, police say.

    Police say that they responded to the call at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a vehicle into a tree. Upon arrival, the driver was transported to hospital by EMS and charged by police with impaired driving.

    Toronto Fire says that the driver wasn’t trapped and didn’t need rescuing from the vehicle, however they are in serious, non life-threatening condition. 

