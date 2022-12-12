Imam says he is 'traumatized' after allegedly being assaulted by intruder at Scarborough mosque

Toronto police are investigating after they were called to a mosque in Scarborough Monday for an intruder who allegedly assaulted an imam during morning prayers.

The incident happened at around 7 a.m. at the Islamic Foundation of Toronto (IFT) at 441 Nugget Ave., which is near Markham Road and McLevin Avenue.

According to the mosque, the imam was “assaulted.”

“Two brave congregants quickly held him back and called 911,” IFT wrote in a tweet.

“Toronto police took the individual and are investigating. We advise the community to keep safe.”

Toronto police told CP24 that the assault was minor in nature and that no one was injured.

They initially said that it was not being investigated as a hate crime as the person arrested has mental health issues, and no charges have been laid so far.

Speaking with CP24, the National Council of Canadian Muslims expressed concern that the incident was not being investigated for possible hate motivation.

In an update late Monday afternoon, Toronto police said they continue to investigate and that they remain “in close contact with community leadership.”

“Toronto Police investigates all potential hate crimes fully. If charges are laid, an update will be provided,” the force said in a tweet.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Monday afternoon, imam Shaykh Yusuf Badat said that he and many of his congregants remain “traumatized, in fear and very worried” after the “horrific incident.”

He said that they also want answers to a number of unanswered questions, including why the suspect was “allowed to drive off in a vehicle after an act of assault?”

“I pray that no individual or community ever face what horrific incident the IFT congregation and myself have experienced this morning,” he said.

In a tweet, Toronto Mayor John Tory expressed his concerns about this morning's incident, adding he's "relieved to learn no one has been hurt."

"Places of worship should always be safe places for all of our residents," Tory wrote.

"I'm thankful for the congregants who stepped in to help and to Toronto Police for responding to this incident and investigating."