TORONTO -- Ontario's spike in COVID-19 cases this weekend was partly connected to people ignoring public health guidelines and gathering in large groups, the province's top doctor says.

On Saturday, the province reported 148 new COVID-19 cases, which was highest number of new infections in a single day since July 24.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams said the spike in new cases was largely due to "risky” social gathering behaviour and some workplace outbreaks.

He said that people ignoring public health guidelines is "disconcerting" and that it emphasizes that Ontarians need to "stick to the task" when it comes to fighting COVID-19.

Williams said there were also clusters of COVID-19 cases in various workplaces, which led to a spike in infections.

Following Saturday's increase in cases, Ontario reported lower numbers on Sunday and Monday, which Williams said he was "relieved" to see.

"We want those numbers down even lower,” Williams said. "It was concerning. It made people worry about Stage 3.”

Williams said that he believes Ontarians are "up to the task" when it comes to following public health guidelines going forward and that it will crucial to avoid a second wave.