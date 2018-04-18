

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An area around the CN Tower remains closed to pedestrians as concerns about falling ice stretch into a third straight day.

Large chunks of ice started falling from the Toronto landmark on Monday morning after icy temperatures brought in by a weekend storm started to rise.

Toronto police closed an area directly near the CN Tower and the Rogers Centre out of concerns for safety.

The closures carried into Tuesday and forced baseball fans heading to the Rogers Centre for the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals doubleheader to use alternate routes.

The area remained blocked off today as more ice has reportedly fallen from the tower to the sidewalks below. Bremner Boulevard is closed between Lower Simcoe and Reese streets. The John Street extension over the nearby trail tracks is also closed.

“Additional closures may come if the wind picks up or changes direction,” police wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “There will be another update this afternoon.”

According to a spokesperson from the CN Tower, the ice is falling from the upper pod and antenna mast at the top of the tower.

Police say there is concern about the size of the ice chunks on the tower. They say they’re keeping an eye on one particular piece that may weigh as much as 100 pounds.

Both the CN Tower and nearby Ripley’s Aquarium remain closed to the public as officials monitor the situation. Steam Whistle Brewing and The Rec Room have “restricted access” during this time, police say.

The falling ice is also to blame for the cancellation of Monday night’s Blue Jays and Royals game. A large chunk of ice fell from the tower and onto the Rogers Centre, tearing a car-sized hole in the roof and causing water to leak onto the field.