

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Falling ice from the CN Tower has caused a number of closures in the downtown core for the second day in a row.

Toronto police issued a notice Tuesday afternoon saying that the CN Tower, The Rec Room, and Ripley’s Aquarium are all closed due to “recent weather conditions.”

The Rogers Centre is open for the Blue Jays doubleheader, but gates one through six are closed. Anyone attending the game will have to enter and exit from the west and south sides of the building.

Bremner Boulevard is also closed between Lower Simcoe and Rees streets.

There are no closures related to the Air Canada Centre, where the Toronto Raptors are scheduled to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. but officers are advising attendees to “exercise patience” in the area.

The ice accumulation on top of the CN Tower was the result of an unusual April ice storm that struck the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area and southern Ontario over the weekend.

The tower closed on Monday after large chunks of ice started to fall from the building causing damage to the Rogers Centre. This resulted in the cancellation of the evening’s Blue Jays game against the Kansas City Royals. In an email to CTV News Toronto Monday, a spokesperson said the ice chunks fell from the “upper pod and antenna mast at the very top of the tower.”

A decision has been made to close the area around the #CNTower to all vehicle/pedestrian traffic for safety reasons. The CN Tower is now closed until further notice. Our top priority remains the safety of guests, employees & neighbours. Updates will be made as they are available. https://t.co/zpbAc6F6kT — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) April 17, 2018

In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto police said they are monitoring the situation and will provide updates.

“Closures and traffic restrictions are put in place to allow for the safe movement of vehicles and pedestrians,” the release said. “Anyone travelling in the area is asked to exercise patience and allow for extra travel time.”