'Despicable': Two TTC employees reportedly attacked by group of youths on bus

Two TTC employees were attacked on a bus in Scarborough on Monday afternoon in what the TTC is describing as a “despicable swarming” style assault.

The alleged assault took place near Kennedy and Merrian roads at around 3:35 p.m.

Police say that there are reports that a group of 10 to 15 youths attacked the uniformed employees on the bus before fleeing the area.

So far no suspect descriptions have been released.

“There were two on duty TTC operators who were on their way to a relief point to pick up their vehicle and go about their shift and they were attacked by, as police have described, a group of 10 to 15 people,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24. “At this point we are working with to police to pull video and get them any evidence we can as they investigate this despicable act. It is absolutely inexcusable.”

ASSAULT:

Kennedy Rd + Merrian Rd

3:35pm

- Reports a group of 10-15 youths attacked 3 uniformed TTC employees on a bus

- The youths fled the area

- Unknown injuries

- Police are on scene investigating#GO177290

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 23, 2023

Green said that the victims were treated on scene by paramedics but did not require hospitalization.

He said that the operator of the bus was not physically harmed but was “emotionally impacted” by the incident.

“They are shaken up. It understandable. They are shaken up, as is the operator of the bus,” he said, noting that the TTC will be providing employees with various supports.

Police are also yet to release any details about what led up to the reported attack.

Mayor John Tory commented on Monday’s reported incident, urging that anyone with information reach out to police while also expressing great concern “about the increasing number of criminal acts involving young people.”

“I strongly believe this is something all governments have to work together to urgently address with social and mental health experts,” Tory said in a tweet Monday night.

Toronto Police are investigating a report that uniformed TTC employees on a bus were attacked by a group of 10-15 young people.



We have to put an end to these acts of violence and disrespect against transit workers. pic.twitter.com/nFGUMBmDkA — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 23, 2023

City councillor and Chair of the TTC, Jon Burnside, said he was “appalled” after hearing about the alleged assault this afternoon.

“On-bus cameras will aid Toronto Police in the investigation of the incident, and the identification of the assailants,” Burnside tweeted. “My thoughts are with the employees, as well as the passengers who witnessed this shocking, reprehensible behaviour.”

The incident comes just days after a TTC bus operator was shot at with a BB gun while taking over a bus in the area of Markham Road and Progress Avenue. The employee did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of that incident.

Last month, a TTC operator was also assaulted and robbed by a masked male while on duty at the Long Branch Loop in Etobicoke. That incident prompted the union representing TTC workers to speak out and call on the TTC “to do more to prevent all forms of violence towards transit workers.”

“Any violent attack on a worker at their job is a tragedy. The fact that they happen again and again is a catastrophe,” the union said in a statement to CP24.com at the time.