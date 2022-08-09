'I think we can retire': Toronto man wins $6 million in Lotto 6/49 draw

A Toronto man who’s been playing the lottery since the late '70s is set to retire after he won big in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

Etobicoke resident Frank Jarman told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) he discovered his $6 million windfall when he checked his June 4 ticket at a local gas station.

“When I saw $6 million appear on the screen I jumped back, and then checked it again. I didn't believe what I was seeing,” Jarman said in a news release published Tuesday.

Jarman said he asked the store clerk to print out the winning numbers to confirm. After he compared the winning numbers to his own, he realized he had won.

As an added bonus, Jarman said his wife was with him at the time of the life-changing revelation.

“My wife saw the look on my face and asked what happened and I said, 'I think we can retire!'” he said.

In addition to a surprise retirement, Jarman said he plans to invest and tackle some home renovations with his winnings.

"I feel so blessed and extremely fortunate," Jarman said with a smile. “I always said five or six million is just the right amount.”

The news comes after OLG said last week there are currently two unclaimed multi-million-dollar Lotto Max prizes, both of which were sold in Toronto

One ticket is worth $55 million and was drawn on Aug. 5 while the other $70-million ticket was drawn on June 28.