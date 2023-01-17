'I'm a super lucky, healthy person': 80-year-old Toronto fitness trainer has no plans to slow down

Dee Simpson is seen in this undated image. (Vintage Fitness) Dee Simpson is seen in this undated image. (Vintage Fitness)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton