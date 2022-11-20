‘I don’t like this deal:’ Walton says tentative agreement between CUPE and the province still falls short

Laura Walton, the president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, speaks to the media in Toronto on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, as the union gives notice of a strike action in their ongoing dispute with the Ontario government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Laura Walton, the president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, speaks to the media in Toronto on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, as the union gives notice of a strike action in their ongoing dispute with the Ontario government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

  • Approval to serve alcohol at 7 a.m. has World Cup fans, bar owners excited

    The opening goal of the 2022 World Cup brought Diego Guetierrez out of his seat. The Londoner born in Ecuador was watching the first match with his brother Paul at Scot’s Corner in downtown London, Ont. Sunday. “Being in the first match is pretty awesome,” said Paul. “We get to inaugurate the World Cup.”

  • Snow squalls paralyze midwestern Ontario

    Mother Nature has greeted midwestern Ontario with a vengeance this weekend, as the region has been paralyzed by snow squalls for multiple days, creating dangerous road conditions for drivers. Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce remain under a snow squall warning from Environment Canada, while local police urge drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton