'I deserve to feel safe': York Catholic District Board students call for safety after alleged violence erupts at LGBTQ2S+ walkout
Students attending York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) schools are calling on the board to help make LGBTQ2S+ students and staff feel safer at school, after peaceful demonstrations were met with violence last week.
Last Thursday at around 1:15 p.m., groups of students across YCDSB schools walked out in protest of the board of trustees’ recent decision to not fly the Pride flag for Pride month.
On May 29, after deliberating for many months, YCDSB trustees defeated a motion to fly the Pride Progress flag outside the York Catholic Education Centre with a vote of six to four.
The “Walkout for Action” on June 8 saw students, both LGBTQ2S+ and allies, step out of their classrooms to take a stance for their “right to an inclusive and safe education,” YCDSB Students for Change said in a release.
“Though we had multitudes of support, the simple fact that harm occurred demonstrates the clear need for action on a board level for the support of 2SLGBTQ+ students. Students’ wellbeing in schools is at risk,” the joint statement reads.
Protests at St. Brother Andre CHS, Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Father Bressani CHS, Cardinal Carter CHS, St. Elizabeth CHS, St. Augustine CHS, and St. Maximilian Kolbe CHS were mentioned by YCDSB Students for Change, involving a variety of allegations of violence.
The allegations range from threats, bullying, harassment, and assault, varying per school. YCDSB Students for Change said St. Brother Andre saw “some of the worst forms of hate ever seen in the YCDSB.”
“Our student organizers reported that those against the walkout threw objects, destroyed signs, shouted slurs, berated students, and trampled a Pride flag. The hostility did not come from students who walked out, but opposing groups,” the statement reads, further alleging sticks and rocks were thrown at demonstrators.
“Students are scared to go back to school due to how the events of June 8th escalated.”
Tatiana Choi, president of Spectrum, the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) and Grade 11 student at St. Brother Andre, told CTV News Toronto they did not attend school the day after the walkout.
“All of Thursday, when I got home after and I watched my school on the news, I just was crying,” Choi said. “I was just so upset. I can’t speak for my other peers – but I wasn’t scared. I was just sad [..] I just felt disrespected, and like I wasn’t listened to.”
ADDRESSING 'UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOUR'
In a statement to CTV News Toronto, the YCDSB said it is aware some students were harassed and assaulted during the protests, adding staff members have been “working to address this unacceptable behaviour.”
“During the walkout, YCDSB principals and vice principals were outside of their school to monitor the situation, and these principals and vice principals were able to stop incidents of harassment form escalating,” the statement reads.
The school board brought in additional mental health resources into some schools the day after the protest, adding staff have had several conversations “with their community to make it clear that such behaviour is unacceptable at YCDSB schools…”
York Regional Police (YRP) confirmed to CTV News Toronto they responded to a few reports of disturbances last Thursday and Friday at select YCDSB schools.
On June 8, at around 1:50 p.m., Sgt. Clint Whitney said officers were called to Cardinal Carter CHS in Aurora, Ont. for the demonstration – where YCDSB Students for Change said rocks were thrown, students were spit at, and threats like “Go slit your wrists” and “Get run over” were shouted – but “things were reportedly peaceful in the officers’ presence.”
The following day, YRP received a call of a disturbance near St. Brother Andre CHS that happened on June 8, where a group of youths allegedly disrupted the demonstration by damaging a Pride banner and flag.
Sgt. Whitney said a similar call was also made where youth damaged a Pride flag at St. Elizabeth CHS in Vaughan.
“Additionally, officers received a report about a youth who brought a knife to school on June 9th,” Whitney said.
The incidents at St. Brother Andre and St. Elizabeth are currently being investigated, and the YCDSB says it is fully cooperating with police.
“The YCDSB believes that every person is a child of God who is worthy of dignity and respect within a safe and caring school environment,” the YCDSB said.
'I DESERVE TO FEEL SAFE'
YCDSB Students for Change said they are “deeply saddened” to see harm like this, “in a place where students are meant to feel safe and grow in a constructive, supportive environment.”
“Youth in [the] 2SLGBTQ+ community should never be subjected to hate like what was experienced during the peaceful demonstration,” the statement reads. “Students deserve respect, dignity, visibility, and the freedom to be themselves, free from discrimination.
“As Catholics, we are taught that God loves everyone, and our faith condemns every form of violence and hate. The events that occurred in the YCDSB are shameful, and the inaction from the board further promotes the already unsafe environment.”
Choi said they would like to see the board listen to LGBTQ2S+ students’ voices more, and understand where they are coming from.
“Even if they truly believe that religion and sexuality cannot go hand-in-hand, I attend Catholic school, and I’m gay, and I deserve to feel safe and validated at my school and be recognized as both – I shouldn’t have to make a choice between the two,” Choi said.
“I feel like I’ve lost a lot of my faith because my faith didn’t have my back, and whether God or Jesus has a plan for me, or believes in me, I felt like that didn’t matter because the church and the people around me -- who are supposed to be supporting me, and were supposed to provide comfort and friendship -- it didn’t come out that way […] I want future generations to have the opportunity to just be themselves and not have to think and second-guess themselves or their religion.”
Anyone who was a victim of a crime, has information or video recordings of a crime that occurred, during these protests is urged by police to report it to them, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
With files from CP24's Joanna Lavoie
Wildlife unseen casualty as forests burn in worst wildfire season of the century
As wildfires from coast to coast scorch large swaths of forest, sometimes changing it irreversibly, experts have zeroed in on an often overlooked casualty of the blazes: wildlife.
Fact check: Trump makes numerous false claims in speech after court appearance
Former U.S. President Donald Trump made numerous false and misleading claims in a speech he delivered Tuesday night following his afternoon arraignment in Miami. Here is a fact check of some of the things he said in the Tuesday night address from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Putin mixes threats of new offensive in Ukraine with offers of peace talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday alternated threats of a new Russian offensive to grab more Ukrainian land with statements about the Kremlin's readiness for peace talks.
RCMP confirms probe into Chong threats as ex-adviser to PM offers new details on memo
Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed Tuesday that police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Conservative MP Michael Chong was targeted by Beijing. He said the RCMP is also working with elections officials to probe alleged foreign interference against two other members of Parliament: Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.
Chief justice 'not comfortable' with lack of transparency over judicial complaints
Canada's chief justice says he has asked the national body that oversees the conduct of judges to consider making the process for dealing with complaints more transparent.
Local news, Quebec publishers first targets of Facebook's block on Canadian news
Meta has started blocking news for some Canadians on its Facebook and Instagram platforms in response to a Liberal government bill that could soon become law.
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Golden Knights games have always been as flashy as any show on the Las Vegas Strip, the sword-fighting mascot taking the ice before what seems like a legion of players marching out through the mirrored entrance into the roar of the crowd.
Russian missile strike in Ukraine's south, shelling in east kill at least 6 people
Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa overnight and shelling destroyed homes in the eastern Donetsk region early Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring more than a dozen others, regional officials said.
18-year-old trainee accused of shooting 3 soldiers at firing range on Japanese army base, killing 2
An 18-year-old army trainee shot three fellow soldiers at a firing range on a Japanese army base Wednesday, killing two of them, officials said.
Montreal
-
Que. mother says her daughter is being bullied at school because she's Black
A mother from Saint-Hyacinthe alleges her 13-year-old daughter is being bullied in school because she is Black, and that the school and its service centre have not done enough to stop it.
-
Montreal hospital bridges cancer and birth centres to unite family through father's treatment
Newborn babies are not often seen an adult oncology ward. However, it's been a regular occurrence for the last three weeks at the MUHC, where a baby is living at the hospital with her parents while her father fights a rare and aggressive cancer. The young child’s name is Nika, and she's been lovingly nicknamed “the D-10 baby” after the adult oncology floor where she has lived all 22 days of her life.
-
Quebec father sexually assaulted by wife qualifies for victim compensation: tribunal
A tribunal has found that a Quebec man who became a father after he was sexually assaulted by his wife qualifies for payments from the provincial fund for victims of crime. The province's administrative tribunal was asked to rule whether the man should receive the compensation given to someone who supports a child born of sexual assault.
London
-
New study using nuclear medicine and rare isotopes in the fight against cancer
Scientists at Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University are working to create rare isotopes that will be used as a tool to help treat cancer.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Watches and warnings lifted for the region, fog advisory now in effect
Just a fog advisory remains in effect Wednesday morning after an afternoon and evening of advisories for funnel clouds and thunderstorms.
-
Fire captain assaulted during response call in north London, Ont.
A London Fire Department captain was assaulted by an unruly tenant during an overnight call Tuesday. Crews responded to alarms ringing at 1182 Adelaide St. N. just before 2 a.m., and 10 minutes later, the captain was heard on radio requesting help from the London Police Service.
Kitchener
-
Players from Kitchener, Ont. claim major league sports victories in NHL, NBA
In the last two days, there have been two champions from Kitchener, Ont. to claim a franchise title in separate professional major league sports.
-
Police looking for two people who set Kitchener cabin on fire with someone inside
A fire that sent smoke billowing into the sky along Highway 8 in Kitchener Monday evening is being investigated as arson.
-
Kitchener, Ont. native Nicolas Hague scores in Stanley Cup victory
An early goal by a Kitchener’s Nicolas Hague helped the Las Vegas Golden Knights secure a Stanley Cup Victory on Tuesday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ontario teacher guilty of misconduct in connection with allegations of student abuse
Former Ontario teacher Ryan Imgrund has been found guilty of professional misconduct and will no longer be allowed to teach at public schools in the province after allegations of sexual and emotional abuse of students were brought forward.
-
Sudbury senior killed in Hwy. 17 crash
A 74-year-old driver from Sudbury died Tuesday in a collision on Highway 17 in Markstay-Warren.
-
Don’t blame us for hospital eyesore, Sudbury festival says in a statement
The people behind Sudbury’s Up Here festival are reminding residents that the mural painted on the former hospital in 2019 was supposed to be a swan song for the building, not a long-term fixture.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa council to decide new curbside garbage collection strategy
Ottawa city council will be discussing garbage options today, with a maximum three garbage can limit or a 'bag tag' system on the table to deal with household waste.
-
Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy partner Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
-
'Ball is rolling' on plans for new police station in ByWard Market, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service is working on plans to set up a neighbourhood operations centre for police and social services in the ByWard Market, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
Windsor
-
All watches and warnings lifted in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
After an afternoon and evening of weather advisories, everything has been lifted for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent regions.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Weapons, uttering threats charges laid after lengthy police stand-off
A Windsor man has been arrested after allegedly using both a knife and an axe to threaten his neighbour, police said.
-
Barrie
-
Former Barrie fast-food manager pleads guilty to sex assault of 6 victims
A former fast-food manager in Barrie has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of six victims, including four minors.
-
Parliament Hill flags find new life in Simcoe County and Muskoka
Hundreds of flags once flown at Parliament Hill are now in Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Retired military pilot from Barrie celebrates winning lottery
A retired military pilot from Barrie has been playing the lottery for a long time and said he was shocked by his big win.
Atlantic
-
All wildfires in Nova Scotia under control more than two weeks after they started
All of Nova Scotia's wildfires are now under control, more than two weeks after an unprecedented string of fires broke out in the southwestern corner of the province and in the Halifax area.
-
Police say 2017 disappearance of Cape Breton woman being treated as a homicide
Police in Cape Breton say they are now treating the 2017 disappearance of Debbie Ann Hutchinson as a homicide, and they’re still looking for information from the public to help the investigation.
-
Tractor-trailer driver receives tickets after rural bridge collapses in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia's Department of Public Works says it has issued summary offence tickets after a rural bridge collapsed when a tractor-trailer drove over it on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary council to consider reversal of parking permit changes
Following a flood of concerns and a petition against it, the majority of Calgary councillors have signed on to a motion to temporarily reverse a decision to introduce residential parking fees later this summer.
-
Canmore to debate employee housing in industrial areas as busy summer tourism season looms
As the Town of Canmore deals with a severe housing crisis, debate is underway about whether businesses should be allowed to build employee housing in light industrial areas.
-
Winnipeg
-
'They have the right to be safe': Taxi drivers left shaken after woman smashed windshield
A widely shared video showing a woman jumping on top of a taxi cab and smashing through its front windshield has raised concerns for taxi drivers in Winnipeg who say violent incidents are becoming all too common for drivers in the city.
-
Dog believed to be cut from leash, stolen out of yard reunited with owners over a year later
A beloved Pomeranian is back in the arms of her parents over a year after it’s believed she was cut from her leash and stolen out of their Winnipeg yard.
-
Meeting over controversial rural silica sand project cut short after mayor calls police
A special meeting of council in rural Manitoba over a controversial silica sand project came to an abrupt end after the mayor cut the meeting short and had the police called.
Vancouver
-
Billionaire Jim Pattison's West Vancouver house for sale for $1 — land not included
In the 1950s, a young car dealer named Jimmy Pattison traded a property he owned near Horsehoe Bay for a small yellow seaside home just a stone's throw from Ambleside Beach. Now, he has traded it to West Vancouver to make way for the public seawall.
-
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from misdirected transphobia.
-
Attempted murder charges approved in Coquitlam arson that destroyed 2 homes
The man suspected of starting a fire that destroyed two homes in Coquitlam back in February has been charged, according to local Mounties.
Edmonton
-
Body found in southwest Edmonton alley, homicide unit investigating
Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in southwest Edmonton on Monday.
-
Severe thunderstorm outlook for the Edmonton area
Widespread thunderstorm activity across central and northeastern Alberta produced several severe storms with large hail, heavy downpours and powerful gusts on Tuesday.
-
Homicide section investigating death of man with 'suspicious injuries': police
The homicide section is investigating the death of a man at a home in downtown Edmonton on Monday.