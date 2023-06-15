'I'd never been fired before': Kyle Dubas reflects on Leafs departure at Brock University convocation
Kyle Dubas says that being let go by the Toronto Maple Leafs last month after five seasons as the team’s general manager was something he’d never experienced before.
“I’d never been fired before,” Dubas told this year’s graduates of his alma mater, Brock University, on Wednesday.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“That was my first time, hopefully my last, but I’ll probably get that same conversation again at some point. That’s life and the way that it goes.”
Dubas, who has since been named the Pittsburgh Penguins’ President of Hockey Operations, said that Wednesday’s speaking engagement at Brock had been organized months in advance, and it wasn’t until after he’d been fired that he realized what he wanted to say.
“Though I felt honoured, I felt a great deal of imposter syndrome as well. But, on May 19, I was fired from my job with the Toronto Maple Leafs,” he said, laughing with the crowd of graduates.
“After I was fired, in the ensuing days between the end of my time with Toronto and the beginning of my time with Pittsburgh, it became crystal clear to me what I wanted to impart today and what I wanted to share with everybody.”
Dubas, who graduated from Brock’s Sports Management program in 2007, says that after his first year of university, he was offered a scouting job with his hometown OHL team, the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.
“At the end of my first year at Brock, it was 2004, in the spring,” Dubas said. Prior to this past season, that was the last year the Maple Leafs had won a first-round playoff series.
Kyle Dubas speaking at Brock University in St. Catharines on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Brock University)
“I had been working for the Greyhounds since I had been in Grade 7. And so every summer I was leaving Brock and I was going back to work in the office. It wasn’t a high paying job.”
Dubas said the team’s scout abruptly quit before the OHL draft, and he was offered the job. But in order to take it, he’d need to buy a car and pay for insurance on his own as an 18-year-old.
The scouting job wasn’t high paying either, Dubas said, and with all the expenses he would incur, he’d lose money if he decided to take it.
Dubas said many of his friends and family members tried to talk him out of it, but his grandfather, Walter, gave him some different advice.
“Everyone is looking at it as a cost,” Dubas’ grandfather told him. “Look at it as a bet.”
From then on, Dubas said he never questioned the cost of doing what he loved, and he says that advice was what led him to where he is today.
“When things come up and they don’t seem perfect and you think there may be a cost to them, either a toll on you, or in terms of making less money somewhere, if you think it’s the right opportunity, don’t look at it as a cost, look at it as an investment in yourself,” he said.
“Find something that you still love when it gets incredibly hard. That’s really what you’re probably meant to be doing.”
Dubas went on to tell the graduates that after his firing, it was the same people who were at his own graduation from university who helped support him during a difficult period, adding that he met his wife at Brock.
Before delivering his remarks, Dubas was given an honorary doctorate from the university.
“In closing, always invest in yourself when you can. Always be there for your fellow graduates along the way, especially when they stumble and fall, and always be proud that you graduated from Brock University,” he said.
The 37-year-old now takes the helm in Pittsburgh, where he’ll oversee a roster that includes aging stars Sydney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Dubas was replaced by former Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving.
Toronto Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Black Canadians see workplace as 'epicentres' of racism, survey finds
A new national study looking at the experiences of Black Canadians and other racialized groups found many people from these communities see workplaces as the "epicentres" of racial discrimination and unfairness.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The fact Liberals are tabling new legislation to force the federal government to create and protect jobs is a recognition that the shift to a clean-energy economy is already happening, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
Indigenous kept from economic opportunities from pot legalization: Senate committee
A Senate committee says the current cannabis market and legislation has kept Indigenous Peoples from sharing in the economic opportunities that the legalization of recreational pot created.
Montreal
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
More than 1,000 Casino de Montreal workers will be on strike during Grand Prix weekend
Just as thousands of tourists roll into Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, more than 1,000 workers at the Casino de Montreal will be on strike.
-
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
London
-
London man accused of intimidation by Windsor family
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but debate over the intent of a photo posted online Thursday ranged from harassment and intimidation to claim of misunderstanding of good intentions.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Two-vehicle crash sends multiple people to hospital
Adelaide Street north is closed in both directions between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street.
-
London man sentenced to 5 years after crime spree
A London, Ont. man, who terrorized his victims over several weeks last spring and summer, plead guilty Thursday to a total of 12 criminal charges in court.
Kitchener
-
Report projects 10 per cent hike for Waterloo region taxpayers next year
Regional councillors are using words like “alarming” and “staggering” to describe it.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Money is the leading source of stress for Canadians: Survey
Money continues to be the leading source of stress for Canadians – and between rising inflation and high grocery and gas prices, it’s no surprise.
Northern Ontario
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Giroux officially ends term as CEO of Sudbury hospital
Thursday was the beginning of a new era for Health Sciences North. Sudbury's hospital began the day under new leadership with outgoing president and CEO Dominic Giroux marking his last day in office.
-
Data shows break-ins, petty theft increasing in Timmins
New numbers from the Timmins Police Service show that break-ins since January are up considerably compared to last year, while violent crime appears to be mellowing.
Ottawa
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
-
Redblacks return to TD Place for home opener
The Ottawa Redblacks are looking for their first win of the new CFL season and hope to do it in front of a hometown crowd at TD Place Thursday night.
Windsor
-
Seven year sentence handed to man who made accidental trip over Ambassador Bridge
A trip to Windsor has cost Federico Jimenez-Martinez more than the $9 toll fee. Justice Kirk Munroe found him guilty of drug possession in May and handed him a seven year prison sentence.
-
Town of Amherstburg looking for visionaries to restore Belle Vue house
Officials in Amherstburg are looking for a visionary developer to breathe new life into the Belle Vue National Historic Site.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch and warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Former NHL player's young widow chronicles love and loss in inspiring memoir
The wife of a former NHL player who died suddenly in 2020 following a brain bleed has published a book about their love story and life after loss to help and inspire others dealing with grief.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
OPP seizes drugs & firearm after vehicle flees officers from Oro-Medonte to Innisfil
Provincial police say officers seized a firearm, ammunition, and drugs and arrested two people after a pursuit that started in Oro-Medonte and ended in a collision in Innisfil.
Atlantic
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Calgary
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
A special air quality statement has been issued for Calgary amid the hazy conditions seen throughout the city due to wildfire smoke.
-
CTV News Calgary wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'
CTV Calgary has picked up a couple of RTDNA Canada Regional Awards of Excellence, including large-market video newscast of the year.
-
'Day has finally come': Jarome Iginla rejoins the Calgary Flames
There's another change in the Calgary Flames' front office as the team announced it is welcoming back Jarome Iginla.
Winnipeg
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
New Costco location planned for Winnipeg
It appears Costco is building a new store on Winnipeg’s western edge.
-
'It's unacceptable': Rapid City residents upset about expensive water main renewal plan
Residents in Rapid City have questions for their council after receiving a letter proposing a hefty bill for water line renewals in the western Manitoba community.
Vancouver
-
Goodbye spring, hello weekend: 7 season-ending events happening in Vancouver
There are three "f-words" guiding the last weekend of spring in Vancouver—family, free and fun. Halfway through the month, this lineup of festivities in the city is fully stacked.
-
BC Hydro set to start first hunt in 15 years for new electricity sources
The Crown utility in charge of generating and delivering electricity in British Columbia says the province is going to need enough new power to run 270,000 homes starting as early as 2028.
-
'Selling Sunset' stars on Netflix record, real estate tips and first impressions of Vancouver
Ahead of a meet-and-greet with fans and clients in downtown Vancouver, the stars of Netflix's hit reality show "Selling Sunset" sat down with CTV Morning Live Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Former Edmonton soldier sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to kill her children in house fire
A former Canadian Forces soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Edson to lift evacuation order at 6 p.m. on Thursday
The evacuation order for the town of Edson will be lifted at 6 p.m. on Thursday, officials announced.