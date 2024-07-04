TORONTO
All eastbound Hwy. 401 lanes closed in Bowmanville for police investigation

All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are currently closed in Bowmanville following a fatal collision.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it happened around 5:35 a.m.

All lanes of the busy highway are closed at Courtice Road and are expected to remain closed for several hours, OPP said.

