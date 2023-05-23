Hundreds of Oakville youths involved in Victoria Day fireworks violence, police say

A youth has been charged with assault with a weapon after allegedly shooting fireworks at Halton police on Victoria Day.

An estimated 200-300 Halton Region youths were present for rowdy celebrations on Monday night, police say.

Halton police said they received multiple calls from the public just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday, alleging a “large group” of youths in the area of Lakeshore Road West and East Street in Oakville. Callers said many of the youths were discharging fireworks in the air and at each other.

When police arrived on scene, they encountered between 200 and 300 youths.

While police were dispersing the crowd, a 15-year-old allegedly discharged a firework towards officers. The youth was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

Several other youths at the scene were issued Provincial Offense Notices.

No injuries or property damage were reported following this incident, police say. Extra police were present at Woodbine Beach as a precaution following violence on Victoria Day last year.