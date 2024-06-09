Calgary man charged with impaired driving after collision closes Toronto Highway 401 collectors for hours

A 28-year-old man from Calgary is facing several charges, including impaired driving, after crashing the tractor-trailer he was driving on Highway 401 in Toronto on Sunday morning.

The collision happened at around 6:45 a.m. resulting in the eastbound collector lanes being closed for almost 12 hours as police investigated, and crews cleaned up and removed the vehicle.

The OPP told CP24.com that a witness reported a tractor trailer swerving across all lanes of the eastbound Highway 401, east of Bayview Avenue.

“The tractor trailer struck the concrete median and jackknifed across all lanes,” a media officer said in a written statement.

Shubham Ghai, 28, of Calgary, has been charged with impaired operation – alcohol and drugs, possession of a schedule 1 substance – opioid, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, drive commercial motor vehicle in contravention of conditions, and fail to surrender insurance card.

He was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.