Four people charged following demonstration in downtown Toronto on Saturday

Toronto police say four people have been charged following a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday.

Police said that, during the demonstration, which took place near University Avenue and Armory Street at about 5 p.m., officers “learned” that protesters had used a large flag to conceal that they were painting.

“When officers attempted to confiscate the flag, some protestors reacted aggressively and obstructed police,” spokesperson Laurie McCann said in an email to CP24.

Videos posted on social media show the arrest of several protesters. One appears to show an officer punching a demonstrator who was holding a part of the flag. CP24 asked police about the video and got the email response above.

Four people were taken into custody. On Sunday, police said they’d laid charges on four individuals.

Alisa Gayle, 52, of Toronto is facing one count of mischief.

Elif Sirin, 28, of Toronto, is facing one count of assaulting a peace officer and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

Brandon Sharp, 35, of Niagara, is facing one count of obstructing a peace officer.

Humza Towfeq, 31, is facing one count of obstructing a peace officer.

The charges have yet to be tested in court. Each of the accused is scheduled to make their first court appearance in July.

Since Oct. 7, demonstrators have taken to the streets of downtown Toronto almost every weekend with thousands calling for a ceasefire and arms embargo.

Like previous protests, Saturday’s saw demonstrators gather outside the U.S. consulate on University Avenue. Demonstrators created a symbolic red line to slam the actions of the White House after President Joe Biden said last week that an Israeli airstrike in Rafah that killed dozens of Palestinian civilians did not cross “the red line.”

On Saturday, more than 200 Palestinians were reportedly killed in a heavy air and ground assault as Israel rescued four hostages out of Gaza.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto's Natalie Johnson and The Associated Press