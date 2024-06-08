Kevin Gausman throws the first shutout of his 12-year career as Blue Jays beat A's 7-0
Kevin Gausman pitched the first shutout of his 12-year career, a five-hitter, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 7-0 on Saturday.
A two-time All-Star who had never thrown a nine-inning complete game in the majors, the 33-year-old Gausman matched his season high of 10 strikeouts and walked one. The right-hander threw 109 pitches, his fourth time this season topping the century mark.
"It's always good to give the bullpen a day off," Gausman said. "You don't see many (shutouts) anymore, so to get the first one in my career 10 years later after it started makes it that much more special."
Gausman (5-4) allowed one run or fewer for the eighth time in 13 starts this season. His only previous complete game -- on July 13, 2014 for Baltimore against the New York Yankees -- was shortened to five innings because of rain.
Kevin Kiermaier homered and Danny Jansen drove in two runs for Toronto.
The A's (26-40), who have lost seven of 10, were shut out for second time in three days and seventh overall this season.
"When you're throwing the fastball at the bottom of the zone with the split that (Gausman) has, it makes it tough," A's manager Mark Kotsay said. "You don't want to swing at the ball down but then again, you've got to protect the bottom half of the zone with the fastball, so he played his pitches really well. And obviously, the result was probably (the) best performance of his career."
The Blue Jays did something they hadn't done in 29 consecutive games dating to May 4 -- score in the first inning. And they did it without getting a hit.
After A's starter Luis Medina issued three consecutive one-out walks, Danny Jansen drove in Spencer Horwitz with a sacrifice fly.
Gausman, who pitched two seasons across the San Francisco Bay for the Giants, retired the side in order in three of the first six innings.
He worked out of a one-out, two-on jam in the seventh by getting Shea Langeliers to fly out and striking out Tyler Soderstrom looking.
With Gausman's pitch count at 97 after eight innings, Toronto manager John Schneider had Zach Pop warming up for the ninth before opting to stick with his starter.
"I kind of have the old-school mentality where if I get through seven, let me go," Gausman said. "I'll go to 120 (pitches) if you need me to. But that's not the game anymore. Relievers now are so good that you kind of almost want to give the ball to them."
Gausman's dominance made it an easy decision to leave him in.
"Split was really good and carrying the zone for most of the day," Schneider said. "Fastball up, fastball down. He was just on. They were aggressive, and it kept his pitch count down."
Toronto batted around in a five-run fifth inning.
After Kiermaier homered leading off the frame, Vladimir Guerrero, Bo Bichette and Jansen hit consecutive two-out doubles. Daniel Vogelbach scored on a wild pitch and Isiah Kiner-Falefa added an RBI single.
Justin Turner singled in a run for Toronto in the ninth.
"I thought there were pretty good at-bats up and down," Schneider said. "We took our walks and we hit some balls hard. Just all-around a pretty complete game."
Medina (0-1) allowed six runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings in his second start since coming off the injured list. He walked five and struck out one.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Blue Jays: Horwitz was hitless in two at-bats but walked and scored in his season debut. One of the Blue Jays' top prospects, Horwitz was called up from the minors on Friday.
UP NEXT
Athletics RHP Mitch Spence (4-3, 3.86 ERA) pitches the series finale on Sunday. The Blue Jays had not named a starter.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Several' injured after float plane, recreational boat collide in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
A Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Ontario man considers selling house before mortgage payments rise $2,000, even after interest rate cut
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
'A study to give us hope': Lifestyle changes improve Alzheimer's symptoms for some
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Disneyland employee dies after falling from moving golf cart in theme park backstage
A Disneyland employee died after she fell from a moving golf cart in the backstage area of the Southern California theme park, authorities said Saturday.
Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase faces October trial
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday.
Kate, Princess of Wales, apologizes for missing Irish Guards final rehearsal before king's parade
Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologized for missing Saturday's final rehearsal before the Trooping the Color parade in honor of the king's birthday.
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Over 200 Palestinians are reported killed
Israel on Saturday carried out its largest hostage rescue operation since the latest war with Hamas began, taking four to safety out of central Gaza amid the military's heavy air and ground assault, with reports saying over 200 Palestinians are dead.
Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly were ordered to stop painting their Toronto home. Here is why.
Decorated figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leaf Morgan Rielly have hired a lobbyist as they seek permission to paint the exterior of their Rosedale heritage home, despite objections from city staff.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Downtown Montreal restaurant told to close packed terrasse on Grand Prix Friday night
On the busiest Friday night of the year, in the centre of the F1 Grand Prix action in downtown Montreal, the fully booked and busy Ferreira Café was told to kick customers off its terrasse and close it down.
-
Montreal woman wins Canada-wide pitch contest with menstrual pain relief device
A female-led Montreal company paving the way to relieving menstrual pain has come out victorious in a Canada-wide pitch contest.
-
Montreal pop star Reve to take the stage with Pitbull in homecoming
Montreal pop star Reve will cross another item off her bucket list when she opens for Pitbull in Parc Jean-Drapeau on Saturday night.
Ottawa
-
CHEO TELETHON
CHEO TELETHON The 41st annual CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa raises $720,600
The 41st annual CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa raised $720,600 after a two-week campaign of raising money and awareness about Ottawa's children's hospital.
-
Kingston police asking public to remove social media posts of park incident
Kingston police are asking the public to remove a viral photo related to an incident at a park that was widely circulated on social media earlier this week.
-
Ottawa man, 71, killed in cycling accident northwest of Brockville
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal cycling accident in a rural area near Brockville on Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
-
Timmins mobile home owners being forced to move, but have nowhere to go
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Family of Joshua Tarnue still seeking answers following alleged killer’s arrest
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
-
New cricket ground opens in Kitchener as popularity of sport grows rapidly
The City of Kitchener is opening a new cricket ground at Kiwanis Park to help meet the demand for the growing sport.
-
World-renowned giraffe researcher's work on display at THEMUSEUM exhibit
A new exhibit at THEMUSEUM is showcasing the work of a local, groundbreaking giraffe researcher.
London
-
Wortley Pride festival continues on despite protests and messages of hate
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
-
London, Ont.'s Jenna Tunks sets OFSAA novice girls discuss record
Four of the six possible all-time OFSAA discus records now belong to the Tunks family, after youngest daughter Jenna broke the previous mark by nearly four metres Saturday.
-
St. Thomas teen assaults stranger at festival: STPS
St. Thomas police say a teenager assaulted a stranger Friday evening at a local festival.
Windsor
-
Windsor booster and long-time business-owner Ted Farron dies
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
-
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
-
CKPS K9 tracks down break-in suspects in Wallaceburg
Two people are in custody after a Chatham-Kent Police Service K9 located a pair of break and enter suspects early Saturday morning.
Barrie
-
Ontario's largest butter tart festival in Midland a sweet success
Ontario's largest butter tart festival saw approximately 60,000 visitors take over the streets of downtown Midland.
-
Georgian College Auto Show in full gear at Barrie campus
The annual Georgian College Auto Show is in full gear this weekend, bringing together a wide range of cars, brands, students, and families.
-
Vintage construction machines brought back to life at "Wheels and Tracks" exhibit
The Simcoe County Museum and the Historical Construction Equipment Association of Canada are showcasing vintage construction equipment this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Hydro workers vote to authorize strike
Meter readers and inspectors for Manitoba Hydro could be on the picket line next month.
-
Man in critical condition after being hit by train: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was hit by a train Friday afternoon.
-
'Feel like you're back home': Nigerian culture on display at market
Winnipeg's Nigerian community came together to give people a taste of their culture on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Volunteers to dish out free hot meals from new canteen truck in Glace Bay, N.S.
Souls Harbour Rescue Mission is expanding its relatively new footprint in Cape Breton thanks to a canteen truck.
-
Truckology Show N' Shine helps bring people together in Amherst, N.S.
Truckology hosted its third Show N’ Shine in Amherst on Saturday bringing out vehicles of all makes and models.
-
What pet owners need to know before heading into the summer
Warm weather is beginning to become the norm around the region, but heat and sun can also bring health concerns for our pets.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
Edmonton
-
Serious crash closes part of Highway 49 near Valleyview
A serious crash on Highway 49 north of Valleyview affected traffic in the area for several hours on Saturday morning.
-
'I was very high on him': Cup coaches Paul Maurice, Kris Knoblauch have history
Paul Maurice was interviewing candidates to fill an assistant role in 2016 and Kris Knoblauch was No. 16 on a list of 17 names vying for the job. Some eight years later, the two are matching wits in the Stanley Cup Final.
-
Smith offers Florida governor some Alberta whisky if Panthers defeat Oilers in Stanley Cup finals
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith dropped the digital gloves Saturday with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Calgary
-
‘This is not the time to garden’: Calgary expected to face water crunch for another week
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
-
Serious crash closes Highway 3A near Lundbreck
Highway 3A near Lundbreck was closed Saturday after a serious crash.
-
Calgary demonstrators urge the UCP to keep their ‘Hands off our CPP’
A protest at city hall Saturday had this message for the UCP government: Keep Alberta in the Canada Pension Plan.
Regina
-
Roughriders rally to clip Elks 29-21 at home in regular-season opener
Shawn Bane Jr. reeled in three touchdown passes as the Saskatchewan Roughriders came from behind to spoil Edmonton's Canadian Football League home opener, defeating the Elks 29-21 on Saturday.
-
Three Sask. contestants vying for first Miss Indigenous Canada crown
A first of its kind Indigenous pageant is bringing 26 contestants from across the country for the opportunity to be titled Miss Indigenous Canada.
-
Sask.-developed artificial intelligence technology changing the way farmers look at grain
Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology developed in Saskatchewan is changing the way farmers see their grain.
Saskatoon
-
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
-
Mother against drunk driving hosts annual memorial ceremony in Saskatoon
It was a somber day at HMCS Unicorn Saturday, where a service was held for the lives lost due to impaired drivers.
-
One killed in fatal collision in Saskatoon
A 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon at Miller Ave. and 71st Street East in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
'Several' injured after float plane, recreational boat collide in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
A Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
4 men charged with murder after Surrey shooting: IHIT
The four young men arrested after a fatal shooting in Surrey on Friday have now been charged with murder, homicide investigators announced.
-
BC United promises to make shingles vaccine free for B.C. residents 50 and older
A BC United government would make the shingles vaccine available at no cost to British Columbians ages 50 and older, party leader Kevin Falcon announced Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United promises to make shingles vaccine free for B.C. residents 50 and older
A BC United government would make the shingles vaccine available at no cost to British Columbians ages 50 and older, party leader Kevin Falcon announced Saturday.
-
B.C. drunk driver bit officer during arrest, West Shore RCMP say
A 24-year-old woman is facing a variety of charges after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police who tried to stop her, and biting one of them during her arrest.
-
Roaming peahen spends 3 days in B.C. pub after befriending neighbourhood family
When Sarah Karagianis received multiple notifications from her staff about a situation at work, she feared the worst.