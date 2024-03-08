TORONTO
    • Human remains found at site of massive house fire in Brampton: police

    Peel Regional Police say human remains have been discovered at the site of a massive house fire in Brampton.

    The fire broke out at a residence at Van Scott Drive and McLaughlin Road, north of Sandalwood Parkway, on Thursday afternoon.

    This is a breaking news alert. More to come…

