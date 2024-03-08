Human remains found at site of massive house fire in Brampton: police
Peel Regional Police say human remains have been discovered at the site of a massive house fire in Brampton.
The fire broke out at a residence at Van Scott Drive and McLaughlin Road, north of Sandalwood Parkway, on Thursday afternoon.
This is a breaking news alert. More to come…
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These Canadian cities are selling property for as low as $1 to get you to move there
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
Ottawa police investigating possibility multiple knives used in killings of 6 people: sources
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
Melting adapters, kids' clothes with choking risk: Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
BREAKING No fraud charges laid in 2017 UCP leadership race investigation
No charges will be laid in the fraud investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, Alberta RCMP announced Friday.
Ontario family shocked van repair would cost more than $55,000
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
A new trove of records could help many reconnect with their Irish roots. They come from a surprising source
For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts. But officials from a genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.
A touch of Target is coming back to Canada
Hudson's Bay announced Friday that it will begin stocking the U.S. retailer's children's apparel brand Cat & Jack in its department stores and online on March 14.
Getaway driver in case of slain Toronto rapper sentenced to life, no parole for 15 years
The man found to have driven the getaway car in the daylight shooting of an up-and-coming Toronto rapper in 2020 has been sentenced to life, with no chance of parole for 15 years.
Trump posts nearly US$92 million bond in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Former President Donald Trump has posted a US$91.63 million bond as he appeals the judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.