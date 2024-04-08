TORONTO
Toronto

    • How will the weather impact solar eclipse viewing in Toronto?

    Share

    There’s a chance viewing the solar eclipse in Toronto on Monday could be hampered by cloud cover, but skywatchers should still be able to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event, if weather permits.

    A low-pressure system, the centre of which is moving from the upper Midwest in the United States to northwestern Ontario, will hit the Golden Horseshoe area with clouds and isolated showers from sunrise to late afternoon.

    However, according to CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter, the forecasting models are “not in total agreement” and there is a chance there will be a few clear breaks by mid-afternoon – right when the solar eclipse is set to take place.

    “In other words, we could get lucky. But, anticipate mainly cloudy skies at eclipse time for Toronto and Niagara. I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” Coulter said.

    If it is cloudy, astronomers say, you should still be able to experience some of the effects of the eclipse, including the gradual reduction of daylight and change in temperature, as long as you are in a location along the so-called path of totality, like Niagara Falls.

    The effects will be less pronounced in Toronto, which is not in the path and will see 99.9 per cent eclipse coverage, even without clouds in the forecast. In fact, some astronomers have said people in Toronto may not even notice anything is happening when the event takes place.

    In Niagara Falls, which has been listed as one of the best places to see the moon cross in front of the sun, the eclipse starts at 2:04 p.m., peaks at 3:20 p.m. and ends at 4:31 p.m.

    In Toronto the eclipse is set to peak at 3:19 p.m.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Where and when to watch the solar eclipse

    Millions of people in Canada's eastern provinces will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse on Monday. But even if you're in the West, you can watch it all live here.

    5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you

    With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • London's solar eclipse forecast

      When it comes to a total solar eclipse, nothing is more paramount to the experience than weather, as overcast skies or rain can obscure the view of the sun. With Monday’s total solar eclipse only a day away, here’s what the Forest City can expect according to Environment Canada.

    • Team jerseys stolen in Sarnia theft

      A reported theft in Sarnia has left a flag football team without jerseys. In the early-evening hours on Saturday, police said a package was stolen from the front porch of a home in the area of Mackenzie Street north and Durand Street.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News