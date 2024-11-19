TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police seek footage, witnesses of aggravated assault in Toronto's east end

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
    Police are searching for witnesses or footage of an aggravated assault that happened early Monday morning in Toronto's east end.

    Toronto police said they went to the area of Pape and Danforth avenues at around 3 a.m.

    Officers said the victim was speaking to one suspect when a second allegedly assaulted the victim with a blunt object from behind. They added the suspects drove away in a silver Dodge Caravan, but did not provide any details about the suspects themselves.

    Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Investigators are asking witnesses to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

