Today is the last day of advance voting for Toronto election
Today is the last day for Toronto voters to cast their ballot early ahead of the municipal election.
Voters have until 7 p.m. on Friday to visit an advance voting location in their ward.
Advance voting opened on Oct. 14 for eight straight days, including the Thanksgiving long weekend.
An individual is eligible to vote in Toronto’s election if they are a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old, not prohibited from voting under any law, and a Toronto resident or a non-resident but they or their spouse own or rent property in the city.
Voters must cast their ballot in the ward where they live and are encouraged to visit MyVote to learn where they can vote and to ensure they are on the voters’ list.
MyVote also has information about the candidates running in each ward, a ward map and accessibility information for voting locations.
Election day is 10 days away with candidates hot on the campaign trail.
Five mayoral candidates, including incumbent mayor John Tory, participated in a debate hosted by the Canadian Association for Retired Persons Thursday afternoon.
Tory is scheduled to attend another debate hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade on Oct. 17. Other candidates participating include: Gil Penalosa, Sarah Climenhaga, Chloe Brown and Stephen Punwasi.
If individuals don’t have a chance to vote today, they can still head to the polls on election day on Oct. 24.
