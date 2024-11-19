Police looking for man accused of attempted murder after allegedly removing GPS monitor

Toronto police are looking for a man accused of attempted murder after he allegedly removed his GPS monitor.

Officers conducted a bail compliance check on Tuesday morning in the area of Warden Avenue and Bell Estate Road after 20-year-old Kayshaun Robertson went there.

Roberston is currently before the courts for nearly a dozen charges, including two counts of attempt to commit murder using a restricted firearm or prohibited murder and two counts of possession of Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

As a condition of his release, police said Robertson must wear a GPS ankle monitor.

When officers got to the area, Roberston had allegedly remove the device and fled.

He is now wanted for two counts of fail to comply with release order.

Robertson is described as five-foot-eight, 150 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a black hood and blue pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.