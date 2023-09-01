House fire leaves 2 people seriously injured in Scarborough

Two people sustained serious injuries after a house fire in Scarborough on Friday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) Two people sustained serious injuries after a house fire in Scarborough on Friday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A Canadian MP will testify to the U.S. Congress, Metro workers ratify a new contract after a month-long strike and residents are returning to find towns devastated in the path of Idalia. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton